Cruel Pokemon Diamond & Pearl glitch tricks players with fake Shiny Pokemon

A brutal glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is making it appear as though ‘mon in the Grand Underground are Shiny when they’re actually not.

Introduced in Gen II’s Gold and Silver, Shiny Pokemon are rare forms that give the ‘mon a different color. One of the most famous ones is red Gyarados, which is usually blue. They’re so hard to come by that many trainers won’t ever find one.

That’s why a glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is so cruel as it makes it look as though a wild Shiny has appeared – except it hasn’t.

Evil Pokemon BDSP “Shiny” bug

Reddit user ‘Sweaty_Pear‘ uploaded their video of the glitch on December 16. “Thought I was getting a shiny,” they wrote. “Apparently not? Anyone know what happened here?”

In the clip, the fan is in the Grand Underground when a Scyther appears that is emitting sparkles from its body.

You’d think it’d be a Shiny, right? But when the player runs into it and the encounter starts, it’s completely normal.

As to why this happened is simple: it’s an unfortunate bug that causes the digging animation to appear on Pokemon.

“It’s the same shimmer you get from the walls when you can dig,” user ‘CarlosFlegg’ replied. “It’s just a glitch, I’ve had the shimmering in my secret base too.”

“It’s a shame really. My little heart just broke,” the player responded. And we totally get it – it’s the ultimate troll.

The main takeaway from the story here: if you’re in the Grand Underground and you see a sparkling Pokemon, don’t get your hopes up.

You won’t know if a ‘mon is Shiny until you actually run into them and start the encounter.