How to get Yungoos in Pokemon Go: Evolution & can it be Shiny?

Yungoos and its evolution Gumshoos arrived in Pokemon Go at the start of the Season of Alola, but how do you catch them? And can they be Shiny? Let’s find out.

Yungoos is a Gen 7 Pokemon that was added to Pokemon Go with the rest of the Alolan creatures. The Pokemon became an internet sensation when it was revealed, mostly due to its uncanny resemblance to a former US President.

Since then, Yungoos and its evolution, Gumshoos, have both been obtainable in the wild in Pokemon Go.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about catching Yungoos in Pokemon Go, as well as details of its evolution process and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to catch Yungoos in Pokemon Go

The easiest way to catch Yungoos in Pokemon Go is to find one in the wild. If you’re struggling to get one to spawn, use the radar feature on the overworld map to see if there’s one at a nearby landmark.

Yungoos isn’t considered rare in Pokemon Go, so once you find a hotspot where they spawn, you should be able to catch one with ease. However, Gumshoos, the evolved form of Yungoos, is harder to track down.

How to get Yungoos evolution Gumshoos in Pokemon Go

To trigger a Yungoos evolution into Gumshoos you’ll need to gather 50 Candies. There are no special items or Buddy tasks needed for this evolution process.

If you’re struggling to collect enough Candy, focus on catching as many Yungoos as you can while out in the wild or completing Field Research tasks. This will provide more of the previous resource and help you get there quicker.

Remember that you can use Pinap Berries to earn extra Candy when catching Yungoos. You can also transfer any you don’t need for a small amount of Candy.

Can Yungoos be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Yungoos can be caught in the wild in Pokemon Go, however, it’s incredibly rare, only having a 0.2% chance of appearing. Therefore, we’d advise searching for it in densely populated areas and using a Lure Module item to increase the likelihood of one spawning.

This means Shiny Gumshoos is also available if you evolve your Shiny Yungoos. Just remember, you’ll no longer have your Shiny Yungoos once you evolve it, and will need to catch another.

