How to get Vullaby in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

This dual Dark/Flying-type Pokemon from the Unova region is appearing throughout the Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over event, so here are all the ways you can catch a Vullaby and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Vullaby was introduced to the Pokemon franchise in Gen 5 as Rufflet’s female counterpart. Although this small bird poses no threat, its evolution Mandibuzz is killing it at both Pokemon Go Great and Ultra Leagues.

Here are all the ways you can take advantage of its increased spawn rate during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event to get yourself a terrifying Mandibuzz and, if possible, its Shiny variation.

Article continues after ad

Contents

THE POKEMON COMPANY

How to get Vullaby in Pokemon Go

Vullaby has been part of Pokemon Go since 2020, and thanks to the Team Go Rocket takeover, there are more ways you can currently get this tiny vulture in the game:

As a wild encounter.

In 12 km Eggs.

As a reward for completing the Timed Research Task ” World of Wonders: Taken Over 1/2“.

As a reward for completing the World of Wonders: Taken Over Field Research Tasks “Defeat 4 Team GO Rocket Grunt” and “Defeat 8 Team GO Rocket Grunt”.

Keep in mind that most of these Vullaby spawns are only available during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM until Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

Once the event is over, players will only be able to get Vullaby as a hatch from 12 km Eggs.

How to evolve Vullaby into Mandibuzz in Pokemon Go

The evolution process for Vullaby is quite simple, as it only has one stage, and it doesn’t need any special items, requirements, or Buddy tasks.

Article continues after ad

To evolve Vullaby into Mandibuzz, players need to feed it 50 Candy.

NIANTIC

Due to how tedious it is to get Vullaby on a regular basis, players should take advantage of the event and catch as many as they can. Remember that you can duplicate your Candy with Pinap Berries.

Can Vullaby be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Vullaby is available in Pokemon Go. It debuted in the game at the start of the A Looming Shadow Returns! event back in 2021.

The differences between regular and Shiny are not too distinctive, as the only change is the color saturation. However, it can be really appreciated once you evolve Shiny Vullaby into Shiny Mandibuzz, as even its chest fur will change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Vullaby, its evolution, and the Shiny version in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check our list below:

World of Wonders Season | Pokemon Go best Great League team | Pokemon Go best Ultra League team | Pokemon Go catching tips | What are Strange Eggs?