Pokemon

How to get Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO

Published: 26/Jan/2021 4:49 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 6:13

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Go Magnetic Lure Module
The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players can use all kinds of different items to help find and catch Pokemon, including Magnetic Lure Modules, which are in demand right now. Here’s how to get them.

Lure Models are one of the best items in Pokemon Go. They attract specific types of Pokemon to Pokestops for 30 minutes. There are three in total; Glacial Lure Modules, Magnetic Lure Modules, and Mossy Lure Modules.

Glacial Lure Modules attract Water and Ice Pokemon, which makes sense given the name. Similarly, Magnetic Lure Modules attract Electric, Steel, Rock Pokemon, and Mossy Lure Modules attract Bug, Grass, and Poison Pokemon.

However, Magnetic Lure Modules are hot property right now. Players have been catching Nosepass as a part of the Hoenn Collection Challenge. They need one to evolve it into Probopass.

If you want to know how to get them, we’ve got you covered.

Pokemon Go Magnetic Lure Module
The Pokemon Company / Niantic
Lure Modules are handy items in Pokemon Go.

How to get Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO

Magnetic Lure Modules can be bought from the in-game store for 200 coins each. Naturally, the easiest way to acquire coins is to buy them with real money. However, you can also earn coins for free by controlling gyms.

To do that, you’ll need to defeat another trainer who controls a gym and claim it for yourself. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to place one of your own Pokemon there to defend it.

Controlling a gym for around eight hours will generate 50 coins.

Unfortunately, that means you’ll need to repeat the process four times to earn enough coins for one Magnetic Lure Module. However, the good news is that it doesn’t take much effort and is worth the wait.

Pokemon Olivia's Probopass
The Pokemon Company
After using a Magnetic Lure and 50 Nosepass candy, players will be rewarded with an evolved Probopass.

So, what are you waiting for? Start looking around for gyms to control and make them your own.

You’ll be raking in the coins, and before you know it, you’ll have enough to buy a Magnetic Lure Module.

Then again, if you don’t mind spending a bit of real money to make the process easier, it’s not too expensive. 

Gaming

Sykkuno pops off in Valorant and leaves entire lobby speechless

Published: 26/Jan/2021 5:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Sykkuno Valorant Pop Off
Riot Games / Twitch: Sykkuno

Sykkuno

Sykkuno left an entire Valorant lobby speechless after he popped off hard and single-handedly won a team fight, but it’s not the first time he’s impressed others with his mad skills, and it won’t be the last.

Sykkuno isn’t known for his competitive gaming skills. Most people see him as an entertaining variety streamer. However, he does dabble in competitive games like Valorant from time to time. And when he does, he almost always adds something to his highlight reel and reminds everyone that he’s no slouch.

In a recent stream, he popped off hard on Valorant and left an entire lobby stunned. However, it also seemed like he impressed himself. It started with a mistake, but he quickly turned it around into something magical.

Sykkuno at his stream setup
Sykkuno, Twitch
Sykkuno often streams games like Minecraft and Among Us, but he does play competitive games from time to time.

At the beginning of the clip, Sykkuno is fumbling around and trying to settle on a strategy. “Alright, I’m going to rush down mid,” he said. “I know how to charge at them like a maniac and hope it works, and usually, I die.”

Once the fight broke out, he managed to get an early pick off. But then he got a bit too keen and made a crucial error. He pushed the wrong button and teleported onto the other side without any cover. “Oh! I pushed the wrong button,” he said.

However, just when it looked like his prediction was about to come true, he got into the zone and popped off hard.

He blindsided two unsuspecting enemies and took them out. “Wait! No, I pushed the right button! I pushed the right button!” Then, he took out a third from long-range and won the round.

It’s not the first time he’s impressed others with his mad skills. Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was left speechless after being destroyed by him on the OfflineTV Rust server. “Sykkuno, you killed me. You’re amazing!” he said. “You destroyed me! You’re the better gamer, man.”

Charles ‘Moistcr1tikal’ White also talked about how good Sykkuno is at Valorant.

“He’s got a killer instinct on him,” he said. “He’s got some sharpshooting. I think when the stream’s off, [he goes] around clapping children on these games for some fun. He can get real gross at this game. He was pulling off some nasty clips.”

Sykkuno comes across as humble and reserved, so he’ll probably play down the compliments and deny that he has a killer instinct. It’s one of the things his fans love about him.

However, when push comes to shove, it’s clear he’s got a knack for shooters. Hopefully, it’s something he’ll tap into more on his streams as time goes on.