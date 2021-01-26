Pokemon Go players can use all kinds of different items to help find and catch Pokemon, including Magnetic Lure Modules, which are in demand right now. Here’s how to get them.

Lure Models are one of the best items in Pokemon Go. They attract specific types of Pokemon to Pokestops for 30 minutes. There are three in total; Glacial Lure Modules, Magnetic Lure Modules, and Mossy Lure Modules.

Glacial Lure Modules attract Water and Ice Pokemon, which makes sense given the name. Similarly, Magnetic Lure Modules attract Electric, Steel, Rock Pokemon, and Mossy Lure Modules attract Bug, Grass, and Poison Pokemon.

However, Magnetic Lure Modules are hot property right now. Players have been catching Nosepass as a part of the Hoenn Collection Challenge. They need one to evolve it into Probopass.

If you want to know how to get them, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO

Magnetic Lure Modules can be bought from the in-game store for 200 coins each. Naturally, the easiest way to acquire coins is to buy them with real money. However, you can also earn coins for free by controlling gyms.

To do that, you’ll need to defeat another trainer who controls a gym and claim it for yourself. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to place one of your own Pokemon there to defend it.

Controlling a gym for around eight hours will generate 50 coins.

Unfortunately, that means you’ll need to repeat the process four times to earn enough coins for one Magnetic Lure Module. However, the good news is that it doesn’t take much effort and is worth the wait.

So, what are you waiting for? Start looking around for gyms to control and make them your own.

You’ll be raking in the coins, and before you know it, you’ll have enough to buy a Magnetic Lure Module.

Then again, if you don’t mind spending a bit of real money to make the process easier, it’s not too expensive.