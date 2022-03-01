Pokemon Go Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

The Pokemon Go Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge has arrived, alongside a set of event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete for some great rewards.

Collection Challenges are limited-time quests that require Pokemon Go players to catch a lineup of specific Pokemon within a set timeframe. Rewards usually include an Elite Collector Medal and some useful items.

For the Welcome to Alola event (which is the first part of the new Season of Alola) there’s a Tropical Collection Challenge that features all of the new Alola-region Pokemon that are making their Go debut.

Below, you’ll find tips on where to find every Pokemon in the Tropical Collection Challenge, as well as details on the Welcome to Alola event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Go Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge explained

You’ll need to catch the following Alola region Pokemon to complete the Tropical Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Rowlet Appearing in the Wild Litten Appearing in the Wild Popplio Appearing in the Wild Pikipek Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Yungoos Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Gumshoos Evolve a Yungoos

Once you’ve collected all of these Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with 7,000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls. The progress will also be added to your Elite Collector Medal.

How to evolve Yungoos into Gumshoos in Pokemon Go

While most of the Pokemon in the Tropical Collection Challenge simply need to be caught, Gumshoos must be evolved from Yungoos, as they won’t be appearing as a wild spawn during this event.

You’ll need 50 Candy to evolve Yungoos into Gumshoos, which you can get by catching as many Yungoos as you can in the Wild. Remember that using Pinap Berries will get you bonus Candy.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Welcome to Alola Field Research tasks

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get during the Welcome to Alola event, as well as the rewards on offer for completing them:

Catch 7 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls or 10 Great Balls

– 10 Poke Balls or 10 Great Balls Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 7 Ultra Balls

– 7 Ultra Balls Walk 1km – Pikipek encounter or Yungoos encounter

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Welcome to Alola event, although it’s never guaranteed which task you’ll get – it’s entirely at random.

The Welcome to Alola event begins on March 1 and runs until March 9, so you’ve got just over a week to complete the Tropical Collection Challenge and these Field Research tasks.

While you’re here, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Advertisement

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses