How to get Poltchageist and evolution Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poltchageist and Sinistcha are brand new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, so here’s how you can get them both.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a number of convergent Pokemon like Wiglett and Toedscool. Unlike regional forms, these are considered to be brand-new species that share a few similarities with existing Pokemon from previous games.

Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, has now introduced another convergent species to the franchise: Poltchageist. This matcha-inspired Pokemon appears to be a convergent version of the Galar region’s tea-based Polteageist.

Poltchageist is a Grass/Ghost-type creature that is said to use its green powder to drain the life force out of humans! If you’re wondering where to find this creepy Pokemon or how to get its evolution Sinistcha, we’ve got the answers you need below.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poltchageist spawns among bamboo groves on the eastern side of the Kitakami map, which means the best places to search for it are Reveller’s Road and across the river north of Mossfell Confluence.

We didn’t have any luck along Reveller’s Road, but we did find a glowing Tera Poltchageist in the small bamboo grove north of Mossfell Confluence, so it’s definitely worth checking out there!

Poltchageist appears to be quite a rare spawn, so if you’re struggling to find one, you might need to leave the area and come back later. It’s also a very small Pokemon which means it’s easily missed.

Despite being part Ghost-type, you can encounter Poltchageist at any time of day, not just at night.

The Pokemon Company

Poltchageist Forms: Counterfeit vs. Artisan

It’s important to note that there are actually two forms of Poltchageist in the game: The more common form is known as Counterfeit Poltchageist, while the rarer form is known as Artisan Poltchageist.

You can tell which form you have by letting your Poltchageist out of its Poke Ball and rotating the camera to see its base. If it has a tiny square stamp on it, that means you’ve found an Artisan Poltchageist!

The game will also tell you which form of Poltchageist you’ve caught directly after catching it, but there’s no way to see this information again once you’ve moved on from that screen.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha

Evolving Poltchageist into Sinistcha is a little more complicated than traditional evolutions, as you’ll need to find one of two special items depending on the form of Poltchageist you’ve caught.

If you’ve got a Counterfeit form Poltchageist, you’ll need an Unremarkable Teacup. This can be found inside a cave right by the Paradise Barrens fast travel marker. You can see the location on the map below.

The Pokemon Company

If you’ve got an Artisan form Poltchageist, you’ll need a Masterpiece Teacup. This can be found inside a cave right at the bottom of Timeless Woods. You can see the location on the map below.

The Pokemon Company

Whichever form of Poltchageist you want to evolve, simply find the correct evolution item, select it from your Bag, and then ‘use’ it on your Poltchageist. At this point, it will instantly evolve into Sinistcha!

Don’t make the same mistake I did and ‘give’ the teacup to a Poltchageist by accident. It won’t evolve and you’ll be left feeling confused. Hit ‘use’ instead!

