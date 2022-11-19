Where to find Sinistea & Polteageist in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want to keep their eyes peeled when searching for the Ghost-type Pokemon Sinistea. Below is everything you need to know to find and evolve it.

Sinistea is an interesting Ghost-type Pokemon that was introduced in Gen 8’s Galar region. Its plasma-like body resides in a cracked tea cup, with its purple arm poking through a hole to act as the handle. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will also be able to add Sinistea to their Pladean Pokedexs, as it has returned for Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet allow players to openly travel the lands of Paldea. The trees that speckle the landscape and grasses that blow in the breeze are host to hundreds of Pokemon species. However, because the roaming species can crowd certain areas, it can be tough to spot a Pokemon as small as Sinistea.

Below is everything players need to know to find and Catch Sinistea, and evolve it into the teapot Pokemon Polteageist.

Where to catch Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will find Sinistea in one location: South Province (Area Six) near Alfornada.

The Pokemon Company Sinistea is found in one location

How to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist

Pokemon trainers looking to evolve Sinistea will need to know what form they have.

The Pokemon Company Sinistea floats in the air

The Phony Form does not have a stamp of authenticity on the bottom while the the Antique Form does.

The Phony Form of Sinistea evolves after leveling up while holding the Cracked Pot item.

The Antique Form evolves after leveling up while holding the Chipped Pot item.

Finding an Antique Form Sinistea can take a good deal of work, as they are very rare. Additionally, an Antique form cannot be be bred from a Phony, requiring players to catch their first Antique Form in the wild.

