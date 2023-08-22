New Pokemon Poltchageist revealed for Scarlet & Violet DLC

A brand new Pokemon called Poltchageist has been revealed. It will appear in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

With just weeks to go until the first DLC expansion arrives for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, a mysterious teaser has been shared with a first look at one of the new creatures you’ll be able to catch.

Poltchageist is a Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon inspired by matcha. It’s said to be filled with the regret of an old tea master, and can use its green powder to seal cracks in objects or sap strength from humans.

It appears that Poltchageist could be a convergent form of Polteageist – the tea-based Pokemon from Sword & Shield’s Galar region – similar to how Toedscruel was a convergent form of Tentacruel. Alternatively, it could be a new evolution for Sinistea.

While we wait for more details, you can watch the Poltchageist reveal video here or below:

Poltchageist isn’t the only new Pokemon that you’ll be able to encounter in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. We’ve rounded up all the new DLC Pokemon here, including the fabled Loyal Three trio: Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s upcoming DLC expansion, called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, will be split into two separate parts, similar to Pokemon Sword & Shield’s DLC expansion.

The first part, The Teal Mask, will be released on September 13, 2023. It will see trainers head off on a school trip to the land of Kitakami, where they’ll meet new Pokemon and unravel the secrets of an old local legend.

The second part, The Indigo Disk, will be released at some point in winter 2023. In this expansion, trainers will become exchange students when they visit Blueberry Academy to take part in new classes and battles.