Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer finds handy trick to find authentic Poltchageist

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has shared a helpful tip to help fans get guaranteed encounters with the incredibly rare authentic Poltchageist form.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC introduced a new convergent Pokemon based on Gen 8’s Sinistea. This convergent form is called Poltchageist and is based on match green tea powder.

Like Sinistea before it, Poltchageist can be encountered in two distinct forms: Unremarkable Form and Masterpiece Form. These two forms are incredibly hard to distinguish, but the Masterpiece form is much harder to find.

Article continues after ad

Now, a Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a handy trick that lets trainers find guaranteed encounters with an authentic Poltchageist. However, it requires some work.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shares helpful Poltchageist Mass Outbreak tip

The tip comes from a Twitter user named SBCoop, who noticed something interesting while watching a stream from content creator Reversal.

According to SBCoop, if trainers have completed the Pokedex but still see a question mark on the map denoting a Mass Outbreak where Poltchageist spawns in Kitakami, it is highly likely to be an outbreak of the authentic form.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Additionally, trainers can even alter the Switch’s date and time settings to reset Mass Outbreaks. This forces these specific outbreaks with a lot of patience and perseverance.

This trick isn’t just limited to Poltchageist and Sinistea either. It can work with any Pokemon that has multiple forms, like Tatsugiri and Maushold.

Article continues after ad

This is also a helpful tip for Shiny hunters, as Mass Outbreaks have a higher chance of yielding Shiny Pokemon.

Using this trick, trainers can catch an extremely rare Shiny authentic Poltchageist. To put it into perspective, the odds of naturally running into a Shiny authentic Poltchageist could be as low as 1 in 65,536 spawns.

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, fans who can catch one for themselves would have some series bragging rights.