Where to find Poliwag in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Poliwag and its evolutions are back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how to get Poliwag, Polywhirl, Poliwrath, and Politoed.

The first half of Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC, The Teal Mask, reintroduces a variety of older Pokemon that were not available in the base game.

Among them is the Poliwag family. Poliwag, Poliwhirl, and Poliwrath were introduced in the first generation, and the following gen added Politoed as an alternate evolution for Poliwhirl.

Here’s how to catch and evolve Poliwag.

Where to find Poliwag in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poliwag can be found in and around the water in certain areas. These include the river behind Mossui Town, Fellhorn Gorge, and the river on the southeast side of Kitakami.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Poliwhirl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poliwhirl can also be found in and around water, though it’s much rarer. It’s mainly found around Fellhorn Gorge and the river south of it.

The Pokemon Company

Can you catch Poliwrath and Politoed in Scarlet & Violet?

Poliwrath and Politoed cannot be found in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll have to evolve Poliwhirl to obtain them.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Poliwag into Poliwhirl, Poliwrath & Politoed

Poliwag evolves into Poliwhirl at level 25.

After that, you have the option of evolving Poliwhirl into either Poliwrath or Politoed.

To evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath, give it a Water Stone. If you need one, we have a how to find all evolution items in Scarlet and Violet, including stones.

To evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed, give Poliwhirl a King’s Rock and trade it.

The Pokemon Company

That's all you need to know about evolving Poliwag.

