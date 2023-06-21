How to get Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go: Meteorites, Specific move, more

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 will deal fans a couple of new curveballs, but none may be as daunting as Mega Rayquaza. Here’s a look at how Pokemon players can get the legendary Dragon.

The history of Mega Rayquaza is a complicated one. The Mega version of the legendary Dragon, which was first made available in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, was an immense force in the competitive scene, until its brief reign of terror ended with a ban.

Now, Mega Rayquaza will make its way to Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go players will be able to get Mega Rayquaza during the Go Fest 2023, but there are some catches.

The Pokemon Company

How to get Mega Rayquaza in Go Fest 2023 raids

Mega Rayquaza can be obtained during the Pokemon Go Fest 2023. Rayquaza will first debut in the events in London, New York, and Osaka.

At the in-person events in those three cities, Mega Rayquaza will appear throughout each city during raids that will occur during specified hours. Anyone can challenge Mega Rayquaza, but only ticket-holding trainers for Go Fest will be able to get Mega Energy for Rayquaza.

Everyone else can get attempt to get Mega Rayquaza during the Go Fest global event on August 27.

How to evolve Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go

In order to evolve Mega Rayquaza, Go players will need to teach Rayquaza the move Dragon Ascent, the Dragon-type Pokemon’s signature move. This is quite similar to how Rayquaza evolved into Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Dragon Ascent is a Charged Attack that can be taught to Rayquaza with Meteorites. Individuals who have a ticket for Go Fest in London, New York, and Osaka will be able to get a Meteorite, as well as those who complete a Special Research Task during the Global event.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza bonuses

Mega Rayquaza comes with a slew of bonuses. One is that its Mega Level will increase the more times that it Mega Evolves.

When Rayquaza is Mega Evolved, catching Flying, Dragon, or Psychic-type Pokemon will grant additional XP, Candy, and an increased chance of Candy XL.

Lastly, Mega Rayquaza grants bonuses while in battle. When in a Gym or Raid Battle, the attacks of other Trainers’ Pokemon challenging that same area will deal enhanced damage. If those attacks are of the Flying, Dragon, or Psychic variety, those move will deal even more damage.

The Pokemon Go Fest 2023 will begin on August 4. London and Osaka will have its events between August 4-6, while New York’s will run from August 18-20. The Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global will take place on August 27.