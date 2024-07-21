How to get Aron in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Pokemon Go fans looking to catch Aron in Niantic’s mobile game can find everything they need to know about the Steel/Rock-type right here.

Aron was introduced in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire and has two subsequent evolutions. Its final evolution, Aggron, is one of the many Gen 3 Pokemon that can Mega Evolve in Pokemon Go.

Trainers looking to catch plenty of Aron and work towards getting their own Mega Aggron will have a good opportunity to do so during the Ultra Unlock: Stronger than Steel event.

Those looking to catch an Aron and find out whether or not it can be found as a Shiny should keep reading below.

Contents

How to get Aron in Pokemon Go

Since it first appeared in the game, Aron has been obtainable through a handful of different methods. However, the easiest way to currently find one is as a wild encounter.

As mentioned above, Aron will be a featured Pokemon in the Ultra Unlock: Stronger than Steel event. This event is set to begin on Thursday, July 25, starting at 10 AM local time, and will last until Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

Aron has appeared as a featured Pokemon in past events like Hoenn Tour 2023.

Alternately, Lairon is available as a Phase 2 Shadow Pokemon from the ‘You’re no match for my iron will!’ Team Rocket Grunts.

Can Aron be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Aron can be encountered as a Shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny Aron was added to the mobile game on January 23, 2018, with the introduction of other Hoenn Pokemon.

Shiny Aron has red eyes instead of its standard blue eyes. Additionally, its metal body is slightly brighter and its belly has a green tint to it.

Can Aron evolve in Pokemon Go?

The evolution process for Aron is fairly straightforward, as it’s a standard two-stage evolution with no special requirements.

To evolve Aron into Lairon, players just need to feed it 20 Aron Candy. To evolve Lairon into Aggron, you need to feed it an additional 100 Aron Candy.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

If you happen to be low on Candy, you can use Pinap Berries to double the Candies you get per catch. Additionally, you can send your extra Aron to Professor Willow or set it up as your Buddy.

Pokemon Go Aron stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

A Steel/Rock-type Pokemon, Aron has the following stats:

Attack Defense Stamina CP 121 141 137 1478

Aron Fast Moves

Tackle (Normal)

Metal Claw (Steel/STAB)

Aron Charged Moves

Rock Tomb (Rock/STAB)

Iron Head (Steel/STAB)

Body Slam (Normal)

Aron resistances

Poison

Flying

Normal

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Psychic

Rock

Aron weaknesses

Fighting

Ground

Water

That’s everything you need to know to get Aron in Pokemon Go and if it can be Shiny. Check our guides on how to get Best Buddy status, how IVs & CP work in the game, and some of our rankings like the Best Competitive Pokemon in Pokemon Go or the Best Mega Evolutions.