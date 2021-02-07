Logo
How to get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

Published: 7/Feb/2021 6:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Go Mega Energy
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go trainers have been able to Mega Evolve specific Pokemon GO in for quite some time, but not everyone knows how to do it. It revolves around Mega Energy, which can be acquired in several ways. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mega Evolutions were introduced in Pokemon X and Y back in 2013. They are a powerful type of evolution that trainers can do with some Pokemon during battles by getting them to hold a Mega Stone.

Niantic didn’t add it in Pokemon GO until August 2020. However, when it was, they had to do it differently. Mega Stones don’t exist in Pokemon GO. Instead, trainers need to gather Mega Energy, and there’s a specific one for each Pokemon. It doesn’t sound very easy, but Mega Energy is relatively easy to obtain.

Pokemon Go Mega Energy
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Venusaur is one of the Pokemon that can be Mega Evolved in Pokemon Go.

How to get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

The easiest way to get Mega Energy is to complete Mega Raids. They’re similar to regular raids, except trainers are pitted against Mega Evolved Pokemon instead. Rather than present an opportunity to catch the Pokemon, they reward trainers with Mega Energy. The faster it’s completed, the more Mega Energy is rewarded.

However, it’s also rewarded for completing specific Research Tasks. For example, if you finish ‘A Mega Discovery,’ you will receive a Mega Energy for Beedrill. There are many other examples too.

Pokemon Go Mega Energy
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go’s Mega Raids are tough, but the rewards make it worthwhile.

Unfortunately, those are the only two ways to acquire Mega Energy in Pokemon GO at this point in time.

However, the system is still a work in progress, and hopefully, there will be other ways to earn some down the track.

Until then, you’ll have to complete Mega Raids and Research Tasks if you want to give your Pokemon that extra boost in strength and size.

Apex Legends devs address Ranked duos queue potential

Published: 7/Feb/2021 5:57

by Andrew Amos
Mirage and Gibraltar in Apex legends
Respawn

Apex Legends does have a ranked queue, but it only serves those wanting to play in a trio. While there is a normal game mode for duos, Respawn has stated a ranked queue for twos will be unlikely.

When Respawn added ranked to Apex Legends in Season 2, there was only the one squad size ⁠— trios. It’s the way Respawn intended Apex Legends to be played.

However, after adding Duos to the game in April 2020, there was hope Respawn may give the smaller squads their own ranked queue.

Respawn Entertainment.Duos aren’t as popular as Trios in Apex Legends, but the player base for a ranked queue is there.

However, almost a year on, and there’s nothing of the sort in the pipeline. Despite some soft cries from the community, Respawn haven’t even hinted at Ranked duos queue’s potential.

Apex Legends players shouldn’t hold their breath either. With Season 8 now underway, Respawn’s stance on Ranked duos isn’t changing. They have no intention of adding the queue.

When it comes down to it, it’s purely because Apex isn’t designed for duos. It’s designed for trios, and Respawn doesn’t want to have to balance two different games in one.

“When it comes to the competitive nature of Apex we are first and foremost a three legend squad game. The bulk of balancing is and will always be done with this game mode in mind,” developer Eric Canavese told players on Reddit.

“To have a true and competitive duos mode that is missing a third of a squad that the game is designed and balanced around can lead to an ultimately unstable experience at various levels of play, and making those concessions…isn’t something we’re willing to do.”

Features like “No Fill,” which is being added later in Season 8, can give players the same sort of feel. However, a pure Ranked duos queue isn’t even on Respawn’s horizon.

Things may change over time, but much like their adamant stance against solos, it looks like Ranked duos may never eventuate.