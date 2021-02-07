Pokemon Go trainers have been able to Mega Evolve specific Pokemon GO in for quite some time, but not everyone knows how to do it. It revolves around Mega Energy, which can be acquired in several ways. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mega Evolutions were introduced in Pokemon X and Y back in 2013. They are a powerful type of evolution that trainers can do with some Pokemon during battles by getting them to hold a Mega Stone.

Niantic didn’t add it in Pokemon GO until August 2020. However, when it was, they had to do it differently. Mega Stones don’t exist in Pokemon GO. Instead, trainers need to gather Mega Energy, and there’s a specific one for each Pokemon. It doesn’t sound very easy, but Mega Energy is relatively easy to obtain.

How to get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

The easiest way to get Mega Energy is to complete Mega Raids. They’re similar to regular raids, except trainers are pitted against Mega Evolved Pokemon instead. Rather than present an opportunity to catch the Pokemon, they reward trainers with Mega Energy. The faster it’s completed, the more Mega Energy is rewarded.

However, it’s also rewarded for completing specific Research Tasks. For example, if you finish ‘A Mega Discovery,’ you will receive a Mega Energy for Beedrill. There are many other examples too.

Unfortunately, those are the only two ways to acquire Mega Energy in Pokemon GO at this point in time.

However, the system is still a work in progress, and hopefully, there will be other ways to earn some down the track.

Until then, you’ll have to complete Mega Raids and Research Tasks if you want to give your Pokemon that extra boost in strength and size.