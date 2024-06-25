Pokemon Go players insist Mega Rayquaza Elite Raids are “inaccessible”

Niantic has confirmed the return of Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go but fans have taken immediate issue with the developer’s decision to lock the Gen 3 Legendary behind Elite Raids.

Unlike normal Raids, which can be accessed with Remote Raid Passes and have no Gym restrictions, Elite variants follow a strict set of rules. Namely, players can only participate in the latter in person and have 45 minutes to beat the Raid at 4 specific times, every 24 hours.

Trainers who live in remote areas far from any Elite Gym are essentially locked out of engaging with the content. The news has prompted fans on Reddit to question Niantic’s choice, with one pointing to Primal Groudon and Kyogre as one previous event not hamstrung by Elite restrictions.

The Pokemon Company Mega Rayquaza was first added to Pokemon Go in 2023

“It’s like Niantic wants us to get disappointed and mad,” the post read, adding “Surely they know that Elite Raids are among the most disliked features in the game, and yet they still chose to shove Mega Ray in those.”

“They had two perfectly good Raid Days for Primal Groudon and Kyogre just a while ago. Why was it necessary to change the pattern for Mega Ray and f**k it all up?” they continued.

Responses have been commiserative.

“You forgot you only get 100 energy per raid max. So realistically you gotta do ~6 elite raids. They just hate anyone who doesn’t live in a big city,” came one reply.

“Even in a big city if you don’t know anyone what are you gonna do? I’ve been surviving thanks to hosting raids online and having rural friends always down to help, but I’ve never been able to do either Elite or Shadow Legendary raid,” bemoaned another.

Mega Rayquaza will be available in Elite Raids from Saturday, June 29 at 12pm, 1pm, 5pm, and 6pm local time. If you’re planning to take on the Pokemon Emerald mascot over the weekend, prepare for the battle with our guide.