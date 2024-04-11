Gaming

Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza: Best Moveset for PvP and Raids

Chris Studley
Niantic

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go, whether it be for PvP play or Raids.

The Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Pokemon games introduced fans of the franchise to Mega Rayquaza, a truly dominant force in the console games.

And, Mega Rayquaza is now available in Pokemon Go? But what exactly is the best moveset for Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go?

Here’s a look.

pokemon mega rayquazaTHE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza all moves

Here’s a look at all the Fast and Charged Moves Mega Rayquaza can learn in Pokemon Go:

Mega Rayquaza Fast Moves

  • Dragon Tail (Dragon/STAB)
  • Air Slash (Flying/STAB)

Mega Rayquaza Charged Moves

  • Aerial Ace (Dragon/STAB)
  • Ancient Power (Rock)
  • Outrage (Dragon/STAB)
  • Return (Normal)
  • Dragon Ascent (Flying/STAB)
  • Breaking Swipe (Dragon/STAB)
  • Hurricane (Flying/STAB)

Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza best PvP moveset

The best moveset for Mega Rayquaza in PvP of Pokemon Go is to use Dragon Tail as the Fast Move and Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent as Charged Moves.

Mega Rayquaza can learn from two different Fast Moves. But out of those two, Dragon Tail is the clear power move.

As for the Charged Moves, Dragon Ascent is one of, if not the, most powerful moves in all of Pokemon Go. Pairing it with Breaking Swipe, a Dragon-type move, gives it a balanced arsenal.

Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza best Raid moveset

For Raids, the best moveset for Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go is Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent.

Per Pokemon Go Hub DB, this combination has the best score among potential combos.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Rayquaza’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Check out our other content on the mobile game below:

Pokemon Go catching tips | Cliff counters guide | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Type chart 

