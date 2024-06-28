Pokemon Go Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid Day event offers trainers the chance to take on a Timed Research quest to earn some helpful rewards for the Dragon/Flying-type Legendary.

Mega Rayquaza, which was first introduced in Generation 6’s Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, is the focus for the next round of Elite Raids.

As Pokemon Go players are well aware, Elite Raids are some of the hardest content in the game. Trainers will need to know exactly what they’re doing to take on these difficult Mega Rayquaza raids.

For a little extra bonus during the event, Niantic is offering trainers the chance to complete a Timed Research quest that grants a Meteorite. This helpful item is invaluable for Mega Rayquaza, so let’s go over how to complete each task of this Timed Research so you can earn your rewards.

Pokemon Go Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza Timed Research tasks

The Pokemon Company

Step 1 of 1

Use a supereffective Charged Attack – 1000 XP

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Poke Ball x20

Win a raid – Nanab Berry x5

Win an Elite Raid – Rayquaza Sticker x5

Rewards: Stardust x1000, Revive x3, Meteorite x1

To Mega Evolve Rayquaza, trainers first need to teach it the Dragon Ascent Charged Move. This can only be done with Meteorites, so earning a free one through this Timed Research quest is very handy.

How to get the Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza Timed Research quest

This Timed Research quest is a free, event-exclusive quest. This means that trainers won’t have to purchase any additional tickets to gain access to it.

However, since this is a Timed quest you will have to complete and claim your rewards before Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 6 PM local time or they will expire.

That’s everything you need to know about completing Mega Rayquaza’s Elite Raid Day Timed Research quest.

