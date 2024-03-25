How to get Rayquaza in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Rayquaza, the great green dragon from Pokemon Emerald, is smiting foes in Pokemon Go. But how do you catch this mighty Legendary Pokemon, and can it be Shiny?

Rayquaza is one of the few Legendary Pokemon to maintain relevancy throughout Pokemon, thanks to its amazing Mega Evolution introduced in Pokemon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire. This made the Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon even better than it already was.

Here’s how you can encounter Rayquaza in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to get Rayquaza in Pokemon Go

In Pokemon Go, Rayquaza can be caught when defeated in 5-Star Raids. This same is true of its Mega Evolution, which can be encountered in Mega Raids, allowing you the chance to catch Rayquaza after it’s beaten.

In the past, Rayquaza has also been available as a reward for completing Timed Research Tasks, as was the case with the Hoenn Celebration 2021 event. However, currently, Rayquaza is not available in any Raids, nor do we know when it will next be featured.

Rayquaza Raids are often featured in special events, like Weather Week. This means you will have opportunities to encounter one in the future, even if you don’t have one now.

Rayquaza can be traded from another player, but be warned that this trade would cost a ridiculous amount of Stardust, depending on the in-game friend level.

Sadly, Rayquaza cannot be caught in the wild, nor can it be hatched from Pokemon Eggs.

Can Rayquaza be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Rayquaza can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. The Shiny version of Rayquaza is instantly recognizable, thanks to its lustrous black scales with yellow trims.

That’s all you need to know about Rayquaza in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides:

