How to get Mega Swampert in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Mega Evolutions sit at the top of Pokemon Go’s competitive mode, so if you want to amplify your repertoire, here’s how to add Mega Swampert to your team and whether it can be Shiny.

Swampert was already a very strong fighter when it was introduced alongside Gen 3, but it got even better once it received its Mega Evolution with Pokemon X & Y.

For those players looking for an outstanding Water/Ground-type beast with plenty of resistances, here’s how to get Mega Swampert in Pokemon Go.

How to get Mega Swampert in Pokemon Go

Mega Swampert was released at the start of the Hoenn Mega Raid Day back in December 2022, and since then, there’s only been one way to obtain it in Pokemon Go.

Players looking to get Mega Swampert can do so by defeating it during Mega Raid battles. However, because plenty of Mega Evolutions are available in the game, players must wait for the rotations to see if the one they’re looking for takes a spot.

How to evolve Swampert into Mega Swampert in Pokemon Go

Whenever a trainer defeats and catches a Mega Raid Boss, it returns to its regular form, meaning that every time they want to trigger a Mega Evolution, they must use Mega Energy.

The first time a player evolves Swampert into Mega Swampert, they must spend 200 Swampert Mega Energy. Luckily, the amount will drop to 40 the following times.

swanpert mega swampert pokemon goNIANTIC

Players can gather Mega Energy by defeating Mega Raid Bosses, as rewards for completing Field Research Tasks, and even by setting a Pokemon as their Buddy after they’ve been Mega Evolved once.

Can Mega Swampert be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Swampert can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. This variation was added to the game the same day the Mega Evolution debuted.

Players can recognize this gigantic beast by its fuchsia body and purple details, which are very far away from its regular light-blue and black tones.

Keep in mind there’s no special method to trigger a Shiny encounter, so all you can do is challenge as many Mega Swampert as you can until you find what you’re looking for.

Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Raissa is a Guides Writer for Dexerto with a Bachelor's Degree in Audiovisual Communication and Journalism. As a huge Nintendo fan her favorite franchises include Pokémon, Mario and Zelda, though you can also find her enjoying any FPS. You can contact her at raissa.jerez@dexerto.com

