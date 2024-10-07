How to find and use Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero

Earning Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero is a shortcut to getting your hands on rare content or levelling up quickly, so here is how to acquire and use them and what wishes the wish-granting dragon Shenron offers.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is the latest videogame to release based on the hit anime series. With over 180 characters, multiple game modes and online features, Sparking Zero offers a massive variety of content for players to dive right into.

While Sparking Zero provides multiple avenues to earn new outfits, unlock characters, and acquire Zeni (the in-game currency), grinding through the game can be time-consuming. Thankfully, Sparking Zero allows players to collect Dragon Balls, handy tools to help you progress quickly through the game.

Here is everything you need to know about how and when to use Dragon Balls and what you’ll need to do in Sparking Zero to get your hands on them.

What are Dragon Balls?

Dexerto/Bandai Namco Dragon Balls are extremely powerful and often sought out throughout the franchise

Dragon Balls are the most powerful items in the franchise’s lore. Throughout the anime, they have brought people back from the dead, helped the character level up catastrophically, and sometimes triggered world-ending events.

However, in Sparking Zero, collecting Dragon Balls is a way to quickly level up, unlock characters without grinding through the game, earn more Zeni and much more.

As such, here is everything you need to know about collecting Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero and using them.

How to collect Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero

To obtain the highly sought-after Dragon Balls, you must complete specific challenges and missions, which can be viewed in Zen-Oh’s Orders. Once these challenges are completed, Whis will reward you with a Dragon Ball.

The following objectives, when achieved, will earn you one Dragon Ball for each one you accomplish. It’s important to note that these are not the only challenges that will grant you a Dragon Ball.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco Completing certain missions in Sparking Zero will reward you with Dragon Balls

However, they are all very straightforward and the least time-consuming to complete, meaning you’ll be able to acquire all seven Dragon Balls quickly.

Perform Ultimate Blast: 10 times

Play Offline battle: 3 times

Complete a Battle Training session: 5 times

Achieve victory in Goku’s Saga: 10 times

Clear a Bonus Battle: 1 time

Create a battle in Custom Battle: 1 time

Edit a Player Card: 1 time

How to use Dragon Balls & what wishes can be granted

Dexerto/Bandai Namco You can summon Shenron once you have acquired all seven Dragon Balls.

Once you’ve collected seven Dragon Balls, you can summon Shenron and make a wish. However, be sure to choose carefully, as once you make your wish, the seven Dragon Balls will be gone, and you’ll have to recollect them once more.

How to summon Shenron and all wishes options

Dexerto/Bandai Namco Shenron is a wish-granting dragon who has appeared throughout the Dragon Ball franchise

Head over to the Come Forth menu and select Summon Shenron. From there, the magical wish-granting dragon will appear and offer you five choices to use your wish on.

I want more Zeni

I want more titles

I want you to raise my Player Level

I want new outfits

I want to complete an Episode Battle

How to summon Super Shenron and all different wishes

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Super Shenron can also be summoned and offers even more wishes, some of which are rare.

Head over to the Come Forth menu and select Summon Super Shenron. From there, the magical wish-granting dragon will appear and offer you six choices to use your wish on.

I want more characters

I want you to raise my Player Level

I want new outfits

I want more Zeni

I want ability items

I want more titles

Some options, such as selecting more characters or outfits, will also have multiple choices.

We’ll update this article with more ways to earn Dragon Balls and let you know if any new wishes are added to the game.