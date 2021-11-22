How to get Latios & Latias in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers can add the Hoenn Legendary pair to their team in Pokemon BDSP. Here’s how to get Latios and Latias in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, including prerequisites and their exact location.

The iconic Eon Duo was introduced in Ruby and Sapphire on the Game Boy Advance in 2002. They are both Psychic/Flying-type and are thought to be brother and sister.

Latios and Latias can both be caught in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, though they require specific conditions to be met first.

How to catch Latios and Latias in Pokemon BDSP

You cannot reach the Legendary duo until you have beaten the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion, and acquired the National Pokedex. You also need to have unlocked Ramanas Park – for how to do that, check out our guide.

Follow the steps below to get Latios and Latias in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl:

Speak to the Ramanas Park receptionist and buy the Discovery Slate three times to catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. To do this, you need Mysterious Shards which you get from digging into walls in the Grand Underground. You can use either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards to get one Slate. Once you’ve got the Regi trio, Brilliant Diamond players need to purchase the Johto Slate three times to catch Raikou, Suicune, and Entei. For Shining Pearl, it’s the Kanto Slate for Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Now, the Soul Slate will unlock. Buy two of them to spawn Latios and Latias in the Soul Room.

