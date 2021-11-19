Players can catch popular Legendary Pokemon in a hidden feature in the Sinnoh remakes. Here is how to unlock Ramanas Park in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Although Studio ILCA has gone to great lengths to make Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl a faithful adaptation of the classic 2006 RPGs, the developer has also added extra features to help modernize the Sinnoh region.

One of those additions is the all-new Ramanas Park which allows you to catch some of the rarest Legendary Pokemon across various Generations. Here is how to unlock the secrete mode, as well as an explanation of how to catch Legendaries from Mewtwo to Lugia.

Contents:

What is Ramanas Park in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

In BDSP, there is a new mode called Ramanas Park. According to Kanto’s Professor Oak, a tear in space and time has brought Legendary Pokemon from various regions to Sinnoh.

The feature follows in the footsteps of previous titles such as 2016’s Ultra Sun & Moon which give Trainers a chance to catch insanely rare Legendary ‘mon from previous games.

Those looking to access the new feature will have to wait until the post-game, and will also need to complete a series of tasks to unlock the mode.

How to unlock Ramanas Park in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players will ONLY be able to visit Ramanas Park after completing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s main story.

Even after beating the game, there are a set of requirements needed to gain access.

Players must first defeat Cynthia to become the Sinnoh Champion. Following this, you must then complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokemon. Next travel to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan who will give you the National Pokedex for completing the Sinnoh Dex. After you have the National Dex you will then receive a message to visit Ramanas Park. Head back to Sandgem Town and walk south until you hit the beach on Route 219. You then need to use the Surf HM to enter the water. Travel west in the ocean to pass through Route 220 and 221 until you eventually hit land. Hop off onto the platform and you will reach a building that is Ramanas Park.

How to catch Legendary Pokemon in Ramanas Park using Slates

In Ramanas Park, there are a handful of caves that are themed around a specific Mythical Pokemon. In each room is a pedestal, where a Slate can be inserted. After slotting the Key Item in place, a Legendary Pokemon will spawn triggering a battle with them.

Players have to purchase these Slates from a store inside the park’s lobby. It gets a little tricky, however, as they can only be bought with a Mysterious Shard and each Pokemon is unlocked after buying them in a specific order.

Ramanas Park must first be unlocked by acquiring the National Pokedex. After visiting the park, speak to the receptionist to pull up the store. Players will now need to purchase Slates from the shop but need to find the Mysterious Shard currency first. Travel to the Grand Underground using the Explorer’s Kit and dig up walls to find Mysterious Shards. Once you have either a Mysterious Shard (L) or three Mysterious Shards, return to the shop and purchase the Slate. After buying the Discovery Slate, head over to the Discovery Room cave just outside the lobby exit and insert it in the pedestal to trigger a battle with Regice. After catching Regice, you will need to buy the Discovery Slate two more times in order to unlock Legendary Pokemon in BDSP. Repeat the same process above to encounter Regirock and Registeel. After catching all three of them, new Slates will now be available in the store. Trainers will need to buy them in a specific order to get certain Legendary Pokemon.

Legendary Pokemon Slate unlock order

Discovery Slate – Regice Discovery Slate – Regirock Discovery Slate – Registeel Johto Slate – Suicine (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Articuno (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Raikou (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Zapdos (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Entei (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Moltres (Shining Pearl) Soul Slate – Latios Soul Slate – Latias

After purchasing the above Slates in the listed order, the remaining ones become unlocked at the same time:

Rainbow Slate – Ho-Oh (Brilliant Diamond) / Squall Slate – Lugia (Shining Pearl)

– (Brilliant Diamond) / – (Shining Pearl) Genome Slate – Mewtwo

– Tectonic Slate – Groudon

– Oceanic Slate – Kyogre

– Stratosphere Slate – Rayquaza

– Distortion Slate – Giratina* Unlocked after catching Giratina.

Where to find Legendary Pokemon in BDSP

As mentioned above, every single Legendary Pokemon can be found in a specific cave designed for them. Below is a list of each room and the corresponding slates needed to trigger their encounter.

Discovery Room

Johto Room

Soul Room

Rainbow Room

Genome Room

Tectonic Room

Oceanic Room

Stratospheric Room

Distortion Room

That’s everything you need to know about Ramanas Park. The post-game feature has roughly around 13 Legendaries to catch. Although there are more Legendary Pokemon to find in Sinnoh through events and story moments.

Trainers will need to have some patience as Studio ILCA has made it so you have to unlock the rare ‘mon in a specific order. And as stated earlier, getting the Mysterious Shards can take some time due to it being luck-based.

