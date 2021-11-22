How to catch Groudon & Kyogre in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In the Sinnoh remakes, players can find the Hoenn Legendary mascots using a new hidden feature. Here is how to catch Groudon and Kyogre in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Despite largely being faithful adapations of the classic 2006 RPGs, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl also have a handful of new features such as being able to catch Legendary Pokemon from previous generations.

Hoenn fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Gen III mascots Groudon and Kygore are both available in BDSP. The land and ocean creatures can be caught using a new secret feature in the Gen IV remasters.

Where to find Groudon & Kyogre in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players will need to beat the game before Groudon and Kyogre will spawn. The Hoenn Legendaries can be found after acquring the National Pokedex.

Fan of the Gen III mascots will need to meet certain requirments to unlock the duo first. Here are the steps needed to catch the Legendary Pokemon in BDSP:

Trainers need to first beat the Elite Four and Cynthia to become the next Champion. After this, you need to complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokemon. Next head to Sandgem Town to speak to Professor Rowan. After verifying your progress, he will then reward you with the National Pokedex. You will now get a message saying you have access to Ramanas Park. To get there, walk south of Sandgem Town until you hit a beach shore. Use Surf HM to swim at Route 219. Keep traveling east through Route 220 and 221. Eventually, you will hit a platform of land. Walk on it and head right until you reach the Ramanas Park building. Inside the park, Groudon and Kyogre can be found in the Tectonic Room and Oceanic Room. In order to get them to spawn, you will now need to purchase the Tectonic Slate and Oceanic Slate from the receptionist in the Ramanas Park lobby. There is a catch though, as you need to unlock them through a process we detail below.

How to catch Groudon in Pokemon BDSP

In BDSP, the Ramanas Park feature gives Trainers a chance to catch rare Legendaries from various Generations. Throughout the park are unique caves, and inside, each room is themed around a Legendary Pokemon.

In order to get the rare ‘mon to spawn inside these spaces, you need to unlock a Slate that that corresponds with the room. To get Groudon and Kyogre, Trainers will need to unlock eight slates before their Oceanic and Tectonic Slates can be purchased.

After entering Ramanas Park, go to the lobby to speak to the receptionist to access the special store. You first will need to buy the Discovery Slate three times to catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. You will need special currency called Mysterious Shards to buy the key items. To get them, you need to go to the Grand Underground by using the Explorer Kit item. Once in the caverns, use your pickaxe to start digging up the walls. Mystery Shards can be dug up at random. If you don’t find them right away, enter Hideaways and exit to respawn the walls that you can dig into. Repeat this method until you get either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards. Once you have found the Shards, head on back to Ramanas Park and buy the Discovery Slate three times. After catching the Regi trio, more Slates will now become available to purchase in the lobby store. After this, Brilliant Diamond players need to buy the Johto Slate three times to catch Raikou, Suicune, and Entei. For Shining Pearl users, it’s going to be the Kanto Slate for the bird trio Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. The next one that will unlock is the Soul Slate that belongs to Latios and Latias. Trainers will need to buy it twice for the pair. After catching the Hoenn duo, the rest are now unlocked. You will now finally be able to buy the Tectonic Slate. After purchasing it, head to the Tectonic Room and slide the item into the pedestal to make Groudon spawn. You can now battle the Ground-type and catch it.

How to catch Kyogre in Ramanas Park

Now that you have caught Groudon in the Tectonic Room, it’s time to catch the Legendary’s counterpart, Kyogre.

Juse like Groudon, players are going to need to unlock Kyogre, this time by purchasing the Oceanic Slate. Once again, you are going to need either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards in order to buy the key item. Use the Explorer Kit to travel back to the Grand Underground. Get digging! After getting enough of Shards, travel back to the Ramanas Park lobby and talk to the receptionist to purchase the Oceanic Slate. Head over to the Oceanic Room and insert the Oceanic Slate into the pedestal to spawn Kyogre. The Water-type Legendary will automatically attack you, and now you are able to catch it.

Ramanas Park Slate unlock order

To make things easier, we have created a visual guide to show players the order of Slates they will need to purchase before they can unlock the Hoenn Legendary Pokemon.

Trainers have to buy eight slates before being able to unlock the Tectonic and Oceanic ones. That is 27 Mystery Shards or 9 Mystery Shards (L) needed in total to catch Groudon and Kyogre!

Discovery Slate – Regice Discovery Slate – Regirock Discovery Slate – Registeel Johto Slate – Suicune (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Articuno (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Raikou (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Zapdos (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Entei (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Moltres (Shining Pearl) Soul Slate – Latios Soul Slate – Latias Tectonic Slate – Grou don Oceanic Slate – Kyogre

And that is everything you need to know about how to unlock Groudon and Kygore in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Although it’s a bit of a chore having to unlock the other Slates first, getting the Hoenn Legendaries brings a ton of power to your team in BDSP.

Now that you have Groudon and Kyogre in your Sinnoh Dex, make sure to check out the rest of BDSP guides and walkthroughs:

