How to get Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask DLC

Fezandipiti is a brand new Legendary Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, and part of the Loyal Three. Here’s how trainers can catch this majestic bird for themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion is out now, and it introduces four brand-new Legendary Pokemon to the Pokedex.

While Ogerpon is the Legendary most associated with Teal Masks’ key art, Kitakami also houses the Loyal Three: Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti.

While trainers will have the chance to catch Ogerpon first, each member of the Loyal Three can be captured as well. So, let’s go over how to catch the Poison/Fairy-type member of the trio, Fezandipiti.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to catch Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Progress the main story

Trainers will only be able to catch the Loyal Three for themselves after progressing in the Teal Masks’ main story.

Specifically, players will eventually be tasked with traveling around Kitakami with Ogerpon to defeat the Loyal Three in battle and retrieve stolen masks.

The Pokemon Company Fezandipiti’s location is on the east side of Oni Mountain through the Chilling Waterhead cave.

Each of these three fights are similar to the Titan battles present throughout the main game. Thankfully, trainers will have help from Carmine during each fight, but it’s a good idea to bring Pokemon resistant to Poison during each battle.

Article continues after ad

For Fezandipiti, trainers will need to travel to the Chilling Waterhead Cave, located on the northeast side of Oni Mountain. Travel through the cave, collecting items and battling Ice-types along the way. After exiting the cave, you will have to battle and defeat Fezandipiti with Carmine.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fezandipiti location in the Teal Mask

Once trainers have defeated each member of the Loyal Three and completed the main story, you will return to the Mossui Community Center.

From here, each of the Loyal Three are present around Kitakami in their normal forms and can be caught. Trainers should absolutely make sure to save before each battle, as there is only one Loyal Three available in the DLC.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Fezandipiti is in the same place he was during his Titan battle. Travel to the Chilling Waterhead cave, reach the exit, save, and engage him in battle.

Trainers may want to wait until nighttime to battle Fezandipiti, as he is very difficult to catch and the Dusk Ball could prove very useful. Alternatively, players may opt to use their Master Ball on him, should they still have it.

Article continues after ad

Fezandipiti is a Poison/Fairy-type Legendary that is always male. He has the Ability Toxic Chain, which is exclusive to the Loyal Three. Anytime an opponent uses a move against a Pokemon with Toxic Chain, there is a 30% chance the target will become badly poisoned.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Fezandipiti returned to its normal size at the base of the Chilling Waterhead cave.

That’s all you need to know about catching Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet! If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad