How to get Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask

The new Legendary Ogerpon is the face of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how to catch it.

The first half of Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC, The Teal Mask, centers around the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon.

Over the course of the story, players will learn the truth about the Mask Pokémon, its various forms, and its connection to the Loyal Three.

While making it through the story to catch Ogerpon is fairly straightforward, it does involve one of the most unique encounters in the entire game. Here’s how to catch Ogerpon in The Teal Mask.

How to catch Ogerpon

After taking down the so-called Loyal Three and retrieving Ogerpon’s stolen masks, players will have the opportunity to battle and catch it. However, this battle takes place quite deep into The Teal Mask’s story.

This battle proceeds quite differently from other fights, especially against catchable Legendary Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company

For one, the battle has four parts, one for each of Ogerpon’s forms. Each time you take it down, Ogerpon will transform, restoring its health. The battle doesn’t stop in between, so you’ll have to beat all four in succession.

Ogerpon also Terastallizes each time it transforms, making it more powerful and taking on the singular type of the mask it’s wearing. These are as follows:

The Teal Mask : Grass (Weak to Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, and Bug)

: Grass (Weak to Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, and Bug) The Hearthflame Mask : Fire (Weak to Water, Ground, and Rock)

: Fire (Weak to Water, Ground, and Rock) The Wellspring Mask : Water (Weak to Grass and Electric)

: Water (Weak to Grass and Electric) The Cornerstone Mask: Rock (Weak to Water, Grass, Ground, Fighting, and Steel)

Once you defeat all four forms, you’ll be able to catch Ogerpon. Like in Tera Raids, Ogerpon cannot escape from the Poke Ball, so pick whichever one you want.

Ogerpon’s masks & forms

After catching Ogerpon, you’ll obtain all of its masks. To change its form, simply give Ogeron the corresponding mask; for its basic form, just take the mask away.

Each Ogerpon form has its own typing and ability. Its Terastal Form has the unique ability Embody Aspect, which boosts one of Ogerpon’s stats depending on its form.

Additionally, Ogerpon’s signature move Ivy Cudgel changes type to correspond with its current form.

Teal Mask Ogerpon is pure Grass-type and has the ability Defiant. Embody Aspect boosts Speed.

Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon is Grass/Fire-type and has Mold Breaker as its ability. Embody Aspect boosts Attack.

Wellspring Mask Ogerpon is Grass/Water-type and has Water Absorb. Embody Aspect boosts Special Defense.

Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon is Grass/Rock-type and has Sturdy. Embody Aspect boost Defense.

The Pokemon Company

