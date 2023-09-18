Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players think Teal Mask DLC hints at another Legendary

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet theory suggests The Teal Mask’s lore is teasing a “peach-like” Legendary connected to Ogerpon and the Loyal Three.

The first half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is out now, adding new and returning Pokemon to the game along with a new area, characters, and lore.

The Teal Mask takes players to Kitakami, a small Japan-inspired region where people revere a trio of Pokemon known as The Loyal Three. However, over the course of the story, they learn the truth behind the legend and the ostracized Pokemon Ogerpon.

The DLC contains some teases for future content, particularly The Indigo Disk coming later this year. But while some are fairly obvious, fans are theorizing The Teal Mask hides an unannounced Legendary Pokemon.

Note, spoilers for The Teal Mask’s story to follow.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet theory suggests existence of a “peach-like” Legendary

The theory, which originates from a Japanese forum, was shared on Reddit by kuromitsuame.

Essentially, it suggests the Loyal Three (Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti) have an unseen master that in some way resembles a peach. This is supported by in-game evidence and the actual Japanese legend that inspired the DLC’s lore.

First, The Loyal Three are all categorized as the “Retainer Pokemon.” This indicates that they are servants or followers of another more powerful entity, which the purple chain-like details on each of their designs could symbolize. However, the game never reveals who they serve.

Beyond that, The Teal Mask’s new Legendaries and their lore is clearly inspired by the Japanese folkhero Momotarō, often translated as “Peach Boy.”

The legend says there once was a boy born from a peach who was adopted by a childless couple. As an adolescent, the boy left to fight Oni (demons or ogres) and befriended a talking dog, monkey, and pheasant on his journey. Together, Momotarō and his friends defeated the monsters and returned home with their treasure.

While the legend differs quite a bit from the legend told in The Teal Mask, the Pokemon directly correlate with the creatures from Momotarō. Ogerpon is the Oni, while Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are the boy’s friends.

However, there’s no clear equivalent to Momotarō himself.

Of course, the game reverses the roles, with the Loyal Three actually being the villains and Ogerpon being a misunderstood and friendly Pokemon. Still, there’s the implication that the trio has a master somewhere, likely related to the Peach Boy.

The only hints toward this fans have noticed are a peach-like figure seen on a shelf and during the cutscene where Carmine and Kieran’s grandfather tells the true story of Ogerpon and the masks.

So far, fans have come up with two potential explanations.

The first is that the Loyal Three’s master is an evolution or Legendary relative of Glimmet and Glimmora. Evidence supporting this is that the two are part Poison-type and have strong ties to the Terestal phenomenon. The line also resembles a seed and a flower, so a final form or relative based on a fruit would fit.

The other, perhaps more compelling, theory proposed by another user is that the Peach Boy’s in-game equivalent is Kieran, or at least connected to him. In addition to being a young boy like Momotarō, there are some strange things that occur around the boy.

Kieran’s the one who seemingly resurrects the Loyal Three when he punches their shrine. He also undergoes a pretty significant shift in personality, going from shy but gentle to consumed by resentment. The Teal Mask even ends with him vowing to get stronger and telling the player “Just you wait.” That ending has some suggesting Kieran is being manipulated or possessed, perhaps by the Peach Boy or another villain.

With The Indigo Disk being set at Blueberry Academy, the Unova school that Carmine and Kieran attend, it’s clear the game is setting up some confrontation with Kieran.

Overall, the theory itself is pretty compelling. The parallels between the Momotarō legend and The Teal Mask’s new Legendary Pokemon are obvious, but leaving out the titular character wouldn’t make sense if the game wasn’t teasing future content.

Ultimately, fans will get their answer when the second half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, The Indigo Disk, releases later this year. Until then, check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.

