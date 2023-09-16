How to get Munkidori in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask DLC

Munkidori is one of the Loyal Three Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how trainers can catch this wily monkey for themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion is here, and it introduces four brand-new Legendary Pokemon to the Pokedex.

Most fans are probably most excited to catch Ogerpon, the star of the Teal Mask which can change its type based on the mask it currently has equipped.

However, trainers can also catch each member of the Loyal Three, who are a trio of mischievous Poison-type Pokemon present in Kitakami. So, let’s go over how to catch the Poison/Psychic-type member of the trio called Munkidori.

How to catch Munkidori in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Progressing the story

First things first, trainers will only be able to catch the Loyal Three for themselves after progressing in the Teal Masks’ main story.

Specifically, trainers will eventually be tasked with traveling with Ogerpon to defeat the Loyal Three around the Kitakami.

The Pokemon Company Trainers can see the locations of each of the Loyal Three marked on the map.

Each of these three fights are similar to the Titan battles present throughout the main game. Thankfully, trainers will have help from Carmine during each fight, but it’s a good idea to bring Pokemon resistant to Poison during each battle.

For Munkidori, trainers will need to travel to the south side of Wistful Fields, by the small crescent-shaped Pond at the bottom of the map. Here, trainers will have to battle and defeat Munkidori with Carmine.

Munkidori location

Once trainers have defeated each member of the Loyal Three and completed the main story, you will return to the Mossui Community Center.

From here, each of the Loyal Three are present around Kitakami in their normal forms and can be caught. Trainers should absolutely make sure to save before each battle, as there is only one Loyal Three available in the DLC.

The Pokemon Company After completing the main story, Munkidori can be battled and caught at the location on the map.

Munkidori is in the same place he was during his Titan battle. Travel to the crescent-shaped pond at the bottom of the Wistful Fields, save, and engage him in battle.

Trainers may want to wait until nighttime to catch Munkidori, as Munkidori is very difficult to catch and the Dusk Ball may be very useful in this fight. Alternatively, players may opt to use their Master Ball on him, should they still have it.

Munkidori is a Poison/Psychic-type Legendary that is always male. He has the Ability Toxic Chain, which is exclusive to the Loyal Three. Anytime an opponent uses a move against a Pokemon with Toxic Chain, there is a 30% chance the target will become badly poisoned.

