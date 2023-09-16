How to get Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask DLC

Okidogi is a member of the Loyal Three trio and a brand-new Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how trainers can catch this devious dog Pokemon for themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion is out now, and it takes trainers to the Japanese-inspired land of Kitakami.

The people of Kitakami tell tales of the Loyal Three — a trio of Pokemon who protected the land from another Legendary Pokemon called Ogerpon.

Article continues after ad

These Loyal Three are called Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and Okidogi, and trainers can catch them in the Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how fans can find and catch the Poison/Fighting-type Legendary, Okidogi.

Article continues after ad

How to catch Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Progressing the story

Trainers will only be able to catch Okidogi for themselves after progressing in the Teal Masks’ main story.

After a certain point, fans will have to travel around to three specific locations in Kitakami with Ogerpon. During this mission, trainers must defeat the Loyal Three in battle and retrieve Ogerpon’s stolen masks.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Each of the Loyal Three’s locations in Kitakami are represented on this map.

Each of these three fights are similar to the Titan battles present throughout the main game. While you will have help from Carmine during each battle, each of these fights are still quite difficult. As such, it’s a good idea to bring Pokemon resistant to Poison during each battle.

Article continues after ad

For Okidogi, trainers will need to travel to the Paradise Barrens. Okidogi is located in the north section of the area between the two light batches of dirt.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Okidogi location in the Teal Mask

Once trainers have defeated each member of the Loyal Three and completed the main story, you will return to the Mossui Community Center.

From here, each of the Loyal Three are present around Kitakami in their normal forms and can be caught. Trainers should absolutely make sure to save before each battle, as there is only one Loyal Three available in the DLC.

The Pokemon Company Okidogi is located in the north side of the Paradise Barrens, between the two large patches of dirt.

Okidogi is in the same place he was during his Titan battle. Travel to the Paradise Barrens and look between the light patches of dirt.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Trainers may want to wait until nighttime to battle Okidogi, as he is very difficult to catch and the Dusk Ball could prove very useful. Alternatively, players may opt to use their Master Ball on him, should they still have it.

Okidogi is a Poison/Fighting-type Legendary that is always male. He has the Ability Toxic Chain, which is exclusive to the Loyal Three. Anytime an opponent uses a move against a Pokemon with Toxic Chain, there is a 30% chance the target will become badly poisoned.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Trainers simply need to walk up to Okidogi and speak to it to engage in battle.

That’s all you need to know about catching Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet! If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet