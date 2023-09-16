How to get Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask DLC
Okidogi is a member of the Loyal Three trio and a brand-new Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how trainers can catch this devious dog Pokemon for themselves.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion is out now, and it takes trainers to the Japanese-inspired land of Kitakami.
The people of Kitakami tell tales of the Loyal Three — a trio of Pokemon who protected the land from another Legendary Pokemon called Ogerpon.
These Loyal Three are called Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and Okidogi, and trainers can catch them in the Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how fans can find and catch the Poison/Fighting-type Legendary, Okidogi.
How to catch Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Progressing the story
Trainers will only be able to catch Okidogi for themselves after progressing in the Teal Masks’ main story.
After a certain point, fans will have to travel around to three specific locations in Kitakami with Ogerpon. During this mission, trainers must defeat the Loyal Three in battle and retrieve Ogerpon’s stolen masks.
Each of these three fights are similar to the Titan battles present throughout the main game. While you will have help from Carmine during each battle, each of these fights are still quite difficult. As such, it’s a good idea to bring Pokemon resistant to Poison during each battle.
For Okidogi, trainers will need to travel to the Paradise Barrens. Okidogi is located in the north section of the area between the two light batches of dirt.
Okidogi location in the Teal Mask
Once trainers have defeated each member of the Loyal Three and completed the main story, you will return to the Mossui Community Center.
From here, each of the Loyal Three are present around Kitakami in their normal forms and can be caught. Trainers should absolutely make sure to save before each battle, as there is only one Loyal Three available in the DLC.
Okidogi is in the same place he was during his Titan battle. Travel to the Paradise Barrens and look between the light patches of dirt.
Trainers may want to wait until nighttime to battle Okidogi, as he is very difficult to catch and the Dusk Ball could prove very useful. Alternatively, players may opt to use their Master Ball on him, should they still have it.
Okidogi is a Poison/Fighting-type Legendary that is always male. He has the Ability Toxic Chain, which is exclusive to the Loyal Three. Anytime an opponent uses a move against a Pokemon with Toxic Chain, there is a 30% chance the target will become badly poisoned.
That’s all you need to know about catching Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet! If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:
