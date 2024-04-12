GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Legendary trio revealed for next Pokemon TCG set

Nathan Ellingsworth
A card featuring the Pokemon Okidogi is shown against a blurred backgroundThe Pokemon Company

Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipidi from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC are getting ready to make their Pokemon TCG debut thanks to the upcoming Mask of Change set.

The upcoming Pokemon TCG set Mask of Change is getting ready to release in Japan soon, ahead of the Western counterpart Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade later in the year, and now eager collectors have a first look at some of the biggest cards from the set.

Anyone who has played through the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet the Teal Mask DLC may remember the Legendary Trio, comprised of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. These ‘evil’ Pokemon were the loyal trio that protected Pacharunt, bullying poor Ogrepon in the process.

The cards have slowly been revealed online, and PokeGuardian shared them on X, showcasing gorgeous artwork that brings these Pokemon to life and adds much more character than they received in the official games.

For anyone hoping to try and slide these Pokemon into their decks, Okidogi takes on the Fighting-type, while both Munkidori and Fezandipiti become Psychic-type cards.

It remains to be seen if the English versions of these Illustration Rare cards look as good, but hopefully, we don’t have too long to wait as the Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade release date is slowly creeping up.

