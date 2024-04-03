GamingPokemon

Galarian Birds have “beef” with Pokemon Go player after unlucky encounters

Philip Trahan
pokemon go galar legendary birds headerThe Pokemon Company / Niantic

Pokemon Go trainers have commiserated with one unlucky player after deeming Legendary Birds have “beef” with them.

Pokemon Go has plenty of difficult monsters to obtain, but perhaps the hardest to catch are the Legendary Galarian Bird trio.

These three Pokemon are only available to encounter through Daily Adventure Incense and are incredibly quick to flee, leading many frustrated players to share their grief on social media.

This was the case with one player on the Pokemon Go Mystic subreddit, who shared a screenshot that showed both Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Articuno spawned within a minute of each other.

Sadly, both Legendary Birds ran away just as quickly as they appeared, leaving the trainer heartbroken.

Many in the comments shared their sympathies, like one fan who simply said, “Birds have a beef with you,” and “That’s close to half the birds I saw since the launch of the daily lure.”

Others joked that the player had actually encountered all three Legendary Birds, claiming the 369 CP Pidgey was just as valuable.

“Sorry bout the Pidgey, you’ll get it someday,” said one player, while another said, “Why i always Master Ball Pidgey.”

Ever since trainers became aware of how exceedingly difficult it is to actually encounter and catch the Galarian Birds, many have asked for an easier solution. While it’s unlikely that Niantic will ever change how the Galarian Bird trio spawns, it’s clear many trainers are fed up with these rare Legendaries.

