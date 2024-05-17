GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go fan gets a lucky rematch with rare Legendary bird

Philip Trahan
pokemon go galarian articuno dumbbellNiantic

The Galarian Legendary bird trio of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos are some of the hardest monsters to catch in Pokemon Go, which is why one trainer was stunned after landing a rematch with Articuno.

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, a user by the name ‘Puzzleheaded-Dish157’ shared a screenshot with the caption “He said ‘Nvm I’m back.’

The screenshot showed an encounter with a Galarian Articuno with a CP of 147 that fled at 10:27 AM. However, not even 10 minutes later another Galarian Articuno appeared — this time with a CP of 2494.

Thankfully, this lucky trainer was able to snag Galarian Articuno the second time around, earning one with a much higher CP to boot.

The OP explained, “Moltres is the only Galarian bird left for me to catch now! Also, i said that if i caught him he’d be named Shawn Mendes, and right after i said that he was a critical catch.”

Pokemon Go players know just how rare the Galarian birds can be. For those who may not know, these rare Legendaries can only be encountered through Daily Adventure Incense.

On the rare chance they do actually appear, catching them before they flee from battle is extremely difficult. This has led to many fans using their Master Balls on the Galarian birds on the rare occasions these birds show up.

Pokemon Go Galarian BirdsNiantic

Fans in the comments congratulated the trainer on their successful rematch. “Congrats! Good luck on your last bird. Now that you’ve got [Articuno], there’s nothing holding you back from getting moltres,” said one player.

Others joked that the Galarian Articuno simply left to go get stronger to prepare for the second attempt. “That CP change says ‘Hold on, let me go work out at the local Gym before I let you catch me,” one fan said.

With just one more bird to go, perhaps this trainer will have just as much luck with Galarian Moltres.

