Pokemon Go fans “pissed” that they never see one Legendary group spawn

Pokemon Go players have vented their frustrations about the elusive Legendary Galar Bird Trio after many claimed to have never even encountered one.

Like the mainline series of games, the mobile spin-off Pokemon Go also features monsters that are harder to find in the wild than others.

While there are many rare wild Pokemon spawns in mobile game, including Kecleon, the Sinnoh Lake Trio, and many more.

However, many fans regard the Legendary Galarian Bird trio as the rarest, and most frustrating wild Pokemon to land. As such, Pokemon Go players have taken to social media to vent their frustration with these elusive birds, with many claiming they’ve still never encountered one.

Pokemon Go players “pissed” at Legendary Galar Bird’s rarity

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked another discussion among community members about the rarity of the Legendary Galarian Bird trio.

The thread, titled, “I’m really getting pissed off,” explained that the OP was getting fed up with their extensive search for the members of the Galarian Bird trio.

“I feel like I’ve been looking for these elusive Legendary Birds for a year. I walk every day at work and have my master ball ready and NEVER see them,” the trainer explained.

First introduced to the game in the summer of 2022, Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres have a 90% flee rate and can only be encountered by using Daily Adventure Incense.

As fans can only use Daily Adventure Incense once per day and for 15 minutes, the odds of catching a Galarian Bird—let alone finding one at all—are very slim.

The OP wasn’t alone in their frustration, as many other fans claimed to have never encountered the Legendaries either. “If it helps, I have seen absolutely NONE,” said another trainer. “I walk every day, use daily incense, and Hawaii is constantly windy. Nothing.”

While some countered that the trio’s extreme rarity makes finding and catching them more worthwhile, many argued the hunt itself is what’s exhausting.

“I’m with you on this, on trainer said. “Not walking around in the dark and cold every day after work looking for a bird that will never show up. Going to have to do without those.”

While rare Pokemon certainly make the hunt more engaging, it seems fans are slowly but surely getting fed up with the method of finding the elusive Galarian Bird trio.