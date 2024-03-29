Pokemon Go’s Galarian Birds need major changes according to players

Pokemon Go players are calling for Niantic to make major changes to their Galarian Birds, with many reporting that they haven’t seen any for years.

With so many Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go, it can be easy to miss a few on your adventures. Now some players are reporting a few elusive Pocket Monsters that just never seem to appear, and when you do manage to find one, the chances of adding it to your Pokedex are incredibly slim.

Needless to say, fans have had enough.

“The Galarian Birds should either be hard to find or hard to catch, but not both” shared one user on the Pokemon Go Reddit. Ultimately, the Galarian Birds – Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres – can be pretty tricky to find and even harder to catch, making them quite a lucky experience but also a pretty frustrating one too.

The poster went on to add, “They are currently super rare spawns on daily incense, I think this is a fine way to find them but their catch rate should be upped. Alternately, keep the catch rate but have them appear semi-regularly in the wild appearing at random pokestops and when one flees from one Pokestop it spawns at another somewhat nearby,” calling for some major changes to their function.

Other fans took to the comments to agree with the poster, with some revealing just how rare the spawns actually are. One user wrote, “I’ve been playing every day for months and I’ve never seen one” while another added, “I’ve been playing for years, and use daily incense almost every day. I still haven’t seen one. Friends that have been playing for a month have caught 2. It’s frustrating.”

However, while many commented that they agreed with the poster, some revealed that this was part of the game’s charm.

“I like the rarity aspect” revealed one user, going on to say that the rarity is “something missing from a lot of legendary Pokemon in this game.”

Others instantly agreed with the comment, adding that “the birds are the only non-shiny Pokemon in the game that actually gives you some excitement when you see them pop up. That’s because of how rare and hard to get they are.”

Another added that they wished “they made more Legendaries work similar to the Galarian birds instead of locking 95% of Legendaries behind raids” going on to ask Niantic to “put more rare stuff in the game.”

While the rarity of the Galarian birds isn’t to be understated and will naturally be frustrating, there is something to be said about the excitement fans get when encountering them. Nevertheless, it seems the community is calling for them to make a few more appearances in the wild.