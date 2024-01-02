How to get Darumaka & Galarian Darumaka in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Both Darumaka and its Galarian form are part of the Pokemon Go universe, but how do you get these creatures, and most importantly, can they be shiny? Here’s all you need to know.

The Fire-type Pokemon was introduced to the game in the Lunar New Year 2020 event, while its Ice-type Galarian version arrived through the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 event six months later.

Now, regular Darumaka will be part of the massive New Year’s 2024 event in Pokemon Go that will take place from January 1, 2024 until January 3, 2024. Meanwhile, Galarian Darumaka will join its regular form in one of the January 2024 Field Research Tasks.

If you’re looking to add this Pokemon to your Pokedex, here’s all you need to know to catch them and evolve them, as well as whether or not they can be Shiny in the game.

How to get Darumaka in Pokemon Go

There are plenty of ways players can catch Darumaka in the game:

In the wild

Through special events (currently New Year’s 2024)

By hatching 7km Eggs

In Tier 1 Raid battles

Through Field Research Tasks

During the current three-day event, Darumaka will have a higher spawn rate in the wild, and players will also be able to find it through the “Catch 5 Darumaka” or “Make 5 Great Curveball Throws” Field Research Tasks.

The Pokemon Company Darumaka is a Fire-type Pokemon, while its Galarian form is an Ice-type.

How to get Galarian Darumaka in Pokemon Go

Opposite to its standard form, Galarian Darumaka is harder to find in the game as it doesn’t spawn in the wild:

Through special events

By hatching 7km Eggs

In Tier 1 Raid battles

Through Field Research Tasks

During the current three-day event, Galarian Darumaka will not spawn in the wild like regular Darumaka, but players will be able to find it through the January 2024 “Make 5 Great Curveball Throws” Field Research Task, too.

How to evolve Darumaka & Galarian Darumaka in Pokemon Go

Both Darumaka and Galarian Darumaka can evolve to their respective Darmanitan forms with the help of 50 Candy.

NIANTIC Players will need 50 Candy to evolve Darumaka.

There are no special items or Buddy tasks required for this evolution, which makes the process relatively easy once you have the proper candy amount.

Can Darumaka & Galarian Darumaka be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, both Darumaka & Galarian Darumaka (as well as their evolutions) can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. These special versions were added back in July 2021 and December 2021, respectively.

While Shiny spawns are generally low for any creature, because of how hard it is to find a Galarian Darumaka, it will be even harder to find its Shiny version in the game.

If you want to get a Shiny Darmanitan, you just need to evolve your Shiny Darumaka or Shiny Galarian Darumaka.

That’s everything you need to get yourself both Darumaka & Galarian Darumaka in Pokemon Go, and whether they can be Shiny or not. For more game content, check our guides below:

