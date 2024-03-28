This Pokemon Go method could land you a Galarian Zapdos with just a Poke Ball

Never underestimate the power of a Poke Ball, as one lucky Pokemon Go player has nabbed a Galarian Zapdos with an amazing method, and you could do it too.

For Pokemon Go players worldwide, the Pokemon Go Plus+ is one of the most useful accessories you can buy, especially thanks to the auto-catch setting which allows you to let your phone catch Pokemon while you focus on your walk. Expect, auto-catch only works the regular Poke Balls.

However, that hasn’t stopped a lucky Pokemon Go player called u/Thanky169 from catching an extremely rare Pokemon, as their Pokemon Go Plus+ managed to get lucky and snare a Galarian Zapdos with simply the humble Poke Ball, and other players are absolutely amazed.

As shared in a Reddit post, the Pokemon Go player has shown off their impressive haul from an Adventure Incense, including the coveted Galarian Zapdos. What’s more, they added another photo, proving it was caught with nothing more than a Poke Ball, and the comment, “Autocatcher >> all”.

In another comment, the person behind the original post added, “Ohhhhhhh yeeeeaaaahhhhh! Checked daily incense and almost fell off the chair.” Then, other Pokemon Go players in the comments were just as impressed, with one saying, “really cool!”

Plenty of folks want to know exactly how this person did it, with one asking, “what’s a good auto catcher?” Next, the original author of the post replied, saying, “I use the pokeball plus+… works good IMO.”

It’s pretty surprising that a Galarian Zapdos, one of the powerful Galarian trio, was caught with just the Pokemon Go Plus+ and a regular Poke Ball, but it’s certainly not impossible. In fact, it’s a testament to the handy accessory, which also helps to track your sleep in Pokemon Sleep.