How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk sees the return of Gen 6’s Inkay and Malimar. Here’s how trainers can find and evolve these two Dark/Psychic-types at the Blueberry Academy.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion has arrived, and this second wave of DLC brings back plenty of returning Pokemon from past Generations.

For those fans of the Kalos region, trainers can find Pokemon like Litleo, Espurr, and Inkay roaming the Blueberry Academy’s massive Terrarium.

Article continues after ad

Trainers who’ve managed to catch an Inkay may have trouble evolving it into Malamar, however, as its evolution method is quite tricky. So, let’s break down how to evolve Inkay and where to find it in the Indigo Disk

Article continues after ad

How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Fans who’ve played the Gen 6 games may remember that Inkay has a rather strange evolution method. In the 3DS titles, fans would have to hold their handhelds upside down while Inkay reached level 30 or above to evolve it.

Article continues after ad

This method has not changed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and you will still need to raise Inkay to level 30 and trigger its evolution while holding the Switch upside down in Handheld mode. Raising Inkay’s level through battle, Rare Candy, and EXP Candy will still cause the evolution as long as the Switch is upside down.

The Pokemon Company

It’s very important to note that having any Switch Pro Controller connected will make the console think it is still in Docked mode. As such, trainers may need to go into the Switch Controller Settings and disconnect any Pro controllers before trying to evolve Inkay.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to find Inkay in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

According to Inkay’s Pokedex entry, it can be found in the Coastal Biome. In general, Inkay can be found hovering above bodies of water or simply floating on beaches.

Trainers shouldn’t have too much trouble finding the Dark/Psychic-type as it is a common encounter in the Coastal Biome. It can also be found without expanding the Coastal Biome habitat without BP.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Unfortunately for trainers looking to skip straight to Malamar, it cannot be found in the wild. That means the only way to obtain it in the Indigo Disk is by trading or by evolving Inkay.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | All returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC | How to get Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC | How to get Kubfu and Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk – Every legendary Pokemon & how to catch them | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon | How to use Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet