Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC hints at return to Unova region

A line of dialogue at the start of The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hints at a return to Unova, and franchise fans won’t have to wait long for it to happen.

Although Black and White had mixed receptions at launch, both games are now classics in the eyes of many Pokemon fans. They are praised for having ambitious storytelling, making bold design decisions, and featuring one of the franchise’s most iconic soundtracks.

Given their popularity, it’s only natural that there would be demand for Gen V remakes. Following Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Unova is next in line to get a makeover and be brought into modern times.

Although a remake isn’t confirmed it does look as though a return to Unova is going to happen in the upcoming DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC suggests Unova return is likely

Near the start of The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero’s first DLC – The Teal Mask – Professor Jacq confirms that Blueberry Academy is set in the Unova Region. Blueberry Academy is where the second DLC – The Indigo Disk – will take place.

Speaking on Blueberry Academy in the opening sequence Jacq says “That’s a school in the Unova region, you know, Ms. Briar helps set the curriculum there.”

The Pokemon Company Professor Jacq confirms Blueberry Academy is located in Unova, Pokemon’s region based on the USA.

This virtually confirms that Pokemon fans will finally get to revisit Unova in some form when they play through The Indigo Mask. However, the specifics of how that return will look are still unclear.

In the initial reveal for The Indigo Mask, it was shown that Blueberry Academy is an underwater school with most of its facilities being built under the ocean. Therefore it’s possible that mainland Unova won’t feature at all although that is speculation with more details yet to be revealed.