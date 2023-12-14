How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method explained

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC introduces another possible evolution for the Applin line, so learn how to add Hydrapple to your team with our full guide.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s second expansion is live, and not only does it bring back plenty of fan-favorite Pokemon from previous regions, but there are even some brand new creatures to add to your team.

One of the newest additions is another branch of the Applin line, though if it gets many more it’ll be more like an orchard. You need to have access to both halves of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, however, so be sure you have The Teal Mask & can start The Indigo Disk first.

How to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The new Pokemon Hydrapple is a dual Grass and Dragon-type Pokemon, and the third evolution of Applin, but only if it has evolved into Dipplin. Neither Flapple nor Appletun can evolve into Hydrapple.

You can evolve Applin into Dipplin with the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC, and for more information check out our guide on how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

Once you have Dipplin, it can evolve into Hydrapple by learning the move Dragon Cheer (thanks to Serebii.net for the information).

Dragon Cheer is a new move, and players earn the TM for Dragon Cheer upon defeating Drayton, a member of the new Elite Four in Blueberry Academy, from The Indigo Disk DLC.

After progressing through The Indigo Disk DLC, beating Drayton, earning the Dragon Cheer TM, and then teaching it to Dipplin, simply level up Dipplin while it knows Dragon Cheer to turn it into Hydrapple.

That’s all for this guide, but if you’re returning to Paldea and exploring The Indigo Disk DLC, be sure to check out the rest of our great Pokemon guides below:

