How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro and Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC lets players easily catch and evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro and Slowking. Here’s how trainers can find this regional variant and evolve it for themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings back a bunch of Pokemon from different regions, like Galarian Slowpoke and its evolutions.

Trainers who played Generation 8 will remember that Galarian Slowpoke has two branching evolutions: Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking.

Both of these evolutions require different Evolution Items, and finding the necessary materials can be a bit tough. So, let’s break down where to catch Galarian Slowpoke in the Indigo Disk DLC and how to evolve it into its two evolutions.

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke, trainers must first collect Galarica Twigs in the Terarium. You can check out our full guide on where to find Galarica Twigs using the embedded link.

Once you’ve found the Galarica Twigs, an NPC in the Coastal Plaza will make them into either the Galarica Cuff or the Galarica Wreath.

Galarian Slowbro

Trainers who want to evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro will want to make the Galarica Cuff. This requires 15 Galarica Twigs.

Galarian Slowbro is a Poison/Psychic-type and functions as a mixed attacker. In fact, all of its stats are about even, except for its low Speed.

Galarian Slowbro also comes with the unique ability Quick Draw, which gives it a 30% chance of going first in the priority bracket during battle. This ability functions similarly to how the Quick Claw Held Item works.

Galarian Slowking

Trainers who want to evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking will want to make the Galarica Wreath. This requires 15 Galarica Twigs.

Galarian Slowking is also a Poison/Psychic-type, but its stat spread is geared more towards high Special Attack and Special Defense.

Galarian Slowbro also comes with the unique ability Curious Medicine, which resets all the stat changes to ally Pokemon. Considering nearly all of the Indigo Disk’s battles are Double Battles, this ability could prove quite useful.

Where to find Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

According to Galarian Slowpoke’s Pokedex entry, it is mainly found in the Coastal Biome. In particular, it is mostly found hanging around on beaches.

Trainers can easily find Galarian Slowpoke on the beach behind the Coastal Plaza where Galarica Twigs spawn.

Where to find Galarian Slowbro in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Unfortunately, Galarian Slowbro cannot naturally be found in the wild inside the Terarium. That means trainers will have to evolve Galarian Slowpoke themselves or receive one through trading.

Where to find Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Like its other branching evolution, Galarian Slowking cannot naturally be found in the wild inside the Terarium. As such, you will have to evolve Galarian Slowpoke yourself or receive one through trading.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro and Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

