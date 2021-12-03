How to evolve Duskull, Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In Pokemon BDSP, players can find Duskull in a hidden location. Here is how to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl after catching the Ghost-type.

Players looking to complete their Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will need to obtain certain Pokemon through special methods. One of those ‘mon is Hoenn favorite Duskull.

The sinister Ghost-type is one of the rarest characters to obtain in the Sinnoh remakes due to needing a unique item. Here is everything you need to know about how to evolve its second form, Dusclops, into Dusknoir.

Where to find Duskull in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Trainers can actually catch Duskull incredibly early in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s story campaign.

However, evolving the Hoenn Ghost ‘mon is pretty tricky, and will require you to complete a set of tasks.

Players need to unlock the Grand Underground by visiting Eterna City. After talking to the old man NPC in a house in the center of town, you will obtain the Explorer Kit. Trainers can find Duskull in the Stargleam Cavern and Dazzling Cave Hideaways. The special rooms look purple and pink on your map. In Eterna City, use the Explorer Kit and keep heading east until you find the Dazzling Cave at the very end of the map. Enter the room and look for Duskull. If you don’t see the Ghost-type, simply exit the room and re-enter over and over until you see Duskull roaming the overworld.

Duskull can actually be found in several other locations. In the late game, the easiest place to spot him is using the Explorer Kit in Celestic Town.

How to get Dusclops in Pokemon BDSP

Now that you have Duskull, you will need to gain enough experience points to trigger its evolution into Dusclops.

Duskull evolves into Dusclops at level 37. Players can quickly gain XP by bringing the Ghost-type into battle with wild Pokemon as well as at Gyms. Trainers who catch Duskull later in the game will encounter a high-level spawn. So a Rare Candy is another quick option for reaching its second form.

How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players looking to get Duskull’s final form are going to have to wait a bit longer. Studio ILCA has locked the evolution behind the post-game.

Trainers need a Reaper Cloth to evolve Dusknoir.

Press the X button to open up your menu and then click the Bag option. After this select the Other Items Pocket and find the Reaper Cloth item. Next press A on it, and click “Give to a Pokemon” and select Dusclops. Now you will need to trade it to another player while it’s holding the Reaper Cloth. Once the other Trainer gets your Dusclops, it will automatically trigger its evolution into Dusknoir. The second player will now need to send it back to you.

Where to find Reaper Cloth in Pokemon BDSP

As mentioned earlier, Trainers can not obtain the Reaper Cloth item until the post-game. This means beating the main story to unlock the Fight Area which can be accessed by talking to the sailor in Snowpoint City.

Players will also need to complete the Sinnoh Dex first by seeing all 150 Pokemon to get the National Pokedex. After obtaining the extended Dex, head to the Fight Area. Once there, go east and use Surf HM to swim across Route 230.

You will eventually reach land, which is Route 229. The Reaper Cloth item can be found in between a row of trees in the middle of a patch of grass.

And that is everything you need to know on how to find Duskull in BDSP. To make things easier, players should find another Trainer who also needs Dusknoir, that way both will get the ‘mon with the trade without having to send it back.

Now that you have the Gen III Ghost-type on your team and its epic third forme evolution, check out our other BDSP guides and walkthroughs:

