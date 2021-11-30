How to get Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In the Sinnoh remakes, the Hoenn Dragon is one of the most powerful Ground-type Pokemon. Here is how to get, Trapinch, Vibrava, and Flygon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, players can catch Pokemon from previous generations such as Hoenn favorite Flygon.

However, the Dragon-type has one of the rarest spawn rates in the Gen IV remaster. Follow this guide for the quickest way to catch Trapinch and Vibrava and how to evolve them in BDSP.

Where to find Trapinch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers looking to add Flygon to their team will have to wait a while as the Gen III Dragon can only be obtained after beating the main storyline.

Even after becoming the new Sinnoh Champion, you will need to unlock the character by completing the following steps:

After defeating Cynthia, complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokemon in the region. Speak to Professor Rowan in his lab in Sandgem Town to unlock the National Pokedex and PokeRadar. Travel to Route 228 and enter a section of grass. Use your PokeRadar and walk into one of the four shaking patches of grass. Repeat this process until Trapinch appears. It has a spawn rate of 2% in BDSP so it may take a while.

Trapinch can also be found in the Grand Underground. It shows up in Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, and Big Bluff Cavern Hideaways. Just like Route 228, it’s a rare spawn.

How to get Vibrava in Pokemon BDSP

Players who caught Trapinch on Route 228 will need to farm experience points to trigger its evolution into Vibrava.

Trapinch evolves into Vibrava at level 35. Players can level up the Gen III ‘mon by taking into battles with wild Pokemon. You can also use a Rare Candy to instantly boost its level up by one.

Vibrava can also be found in the Grand Underground in the Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, and Big Bluff Cavern Hideaways.

Evolving Flygon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers who caught Vibrava in the Grand Underground will have the ‘mon at Levels 58 – 63. As a result, you can actually evolve Flygon using just one Rare Candy.

Read More: How to get Master Ball in Pokemon BDSP



Those who caught Trapinch through the PokeRadar method on Route 228 will need to increase the Ground-type ‘mon’s levels by 20 as it evolves into its final form at level 45.

The quickest way to get Flygon is to travel to the Pokemon League after unlocking the National Pokedex. Once there use your Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground. To the right is the Big Bluff Cavern Hideaway. Vibrava spawns a lot in this room and is high level.

Now that you have caught the Gen III 'mon, make sure to check out our other Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides & walkthroughs:

