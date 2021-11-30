How to get Swablu and Altaria in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Gen III’s Flying duo can be added to your team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Pearl. Here’s how to catch Swablu in BDSP, its location, and how to evolve it into Altaria.

Hoenn is one of the most popular regions due to Ruby and Sapphire being the first Pokemon titles on Game Boy Advance. Many Trainers who grew up with the 2002 classics are nostalgic for the Generation.

Two of the most-loved ‘mon from the games are Swablu and its evolution, Altaria. Fast forward to 2021 and they’re available to catch in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

How to catch Swablu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

To be able to get the Normal/Flying-type, you need to have unlocked the Grand Underground first. Once you reach Eterna City, speak to the Underground Man in the house to the right of the PokeCenter.

Follow the below steps to get Swablu in Pokemon BDSP:

Use your Explorer Kit to descend into the Grand Underground. Eterna City and Jubilife City are the best places for this. Go to Fountainspring Cave, Rocky Cave, Spacious Cave, Glacial Cave, Icy Cave, or Whiteout Cave. Swablu is an uncommon spawn so it may not appear straight away. To reset the Pokemon in the Hideaway, simply exit and re-enter until it appears. Run into it to trigger the encounter where you can battle and catch it. It’s recommended you use a Quick Ball as soon as the fight starts for the best chance. If you have the PokeRadar, you can also find it on Route 211 East where it has a 12% spawn chance.

Evolving Altaria in Pokemon BDSP

There is only one way of obtaining Altaria in the Sinnoh remakes is through evolution as it doesn’t spawn in the wild so if you were hoping to catch it, tough luck.

No special method is required to get the Dragon/Flying-type – simply increase Swablu to level 35, either through battles or Rare Candy, and the transformation will trigger.

Upon evolving, the Pokemon will learn Dragon Pulse.

Now that you have Swablu and Altaria in the Gen IV reimaginings, take a look at our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs:

