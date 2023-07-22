How to cook dishes in Pokemon Sleep

In order to level up Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep, you must feed it. Here’s how to cook dishes in the sleep-tracking application.

Pokemon Sleep is a free-to-play game where players can earn high scores based on their hours of rest. After waking up, your sleep style will reward you with differing Pokemon surrounding a Snorlax.

Pokemon Sleep can also connect to your Pokemon Go Plus+ device, which automatically catches species and spins Pokestops. By pairing the two programs, you can get Pikachu to act as your alarm clock and sing you a lullaby.

Another feature present in Pokemon Sleep is feeding Snorlax to increase its Drowsy Power. Here’s how to do it to attract more Pokemon to your camp.

How to cook in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon

You can level up Snorlax by giving it dishes and Berries throughout the day. By tapping Snorlax’s belly, you can feed the Pokemon. After clicking the sleeping Snorlax for the first time, you’ll receive a tutorial from Professor Neroli.

The following time periods are when you can make Snorlax its three meals per day.

Breakfast : 6 am – 12 pm

: 6 am – 12 pm Lunch : 12 pm – 6 pm

: 12 pm – 6 pm Dinner: 6 pm – 6 am

Fifteen ingredients are needed to cook each dish, which initially results in random recipes. You can collect ingredients by tapping your Helper Pokemon on the application’s main screen.

After studying 12 sleep styles, you unlock the “Choose a Recipe” button that allows you to cook manually instead of the automatic process. Extra Tasty dishes grant Snorlax more level-up points, and each Pokemon prefers a specific recipe.

That’s everything you need to know about how to cook in Pokemon Sleep. Check out our other handy guides below:

