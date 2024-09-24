Pokemon Sleep’s best feature is now available for everyone

When it comes to Pokemon games on mobile, Pokemon Sleep might not be the first thing that people think of. But a year after release, the sleep-tracking app has built up something of a faithful fan base and even dropped a major update that allows for Smart Watches to help you catch Pokemon.

However, that isn’t the only big bit of news surrounding the game. The Pokemon Company also announced on X that the Pokemon Sleep soundtrack is now on Spotify, bringing one of the most consistently impressive elements of the title to fans.

Article continues after ad

That’s right, in case you didn’t already know, Pokemon Sleep regularly includes modern remixes of existing Pokemon tracks in its many different biomes. Plus, fans have been going wild for these ever since the game was released.

So now, even if you don’t fancy helping a Snorlax catch some sleep and tracking your own rest in the process, you can enjoy the soothing tones of Sleep’s phenomenal score.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been throwing their support behind the decision in the comments, with one person showing a picture of a song titled ‘Halloween event’ before adding, “Don’t sleep (heh heh) on this one. Legit banger of a song!”

Article continues after ad

Another comment says, “Wait what!? Y’all actually did it. Yet another Pokémon Sleep W.” Then, someone else chimes in, adding, “Already added it to my Spotify playlist! Thanks for this!”

Not every person is happy, however, as this serves as another reminder that The Pokemon Company has – at the time of writing – continued to withhold the main series Pokemon soundtracks from platforms like Spotify, as well as regularly using copyright strikes to get fan uploads taken down.

Article continues after ad

“Hope you guys add the main series OST next cuz they’re all bangers” says one comment, while another adds, “PLEASE PUT THE MAIN SERIES OSTS ON STREAMING AND MY LIFE WILL BE YOURS.”

Article continues after ad

With any luck, this first step is a sign of things to come in the future. But for now, if you want to hear the sound of you catching amazing Pokemon, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go guides on events like Community Day, Spotlight Hour, and the Pokemon Go Raid Boss schedule.