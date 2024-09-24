How to connect Pokemon Sleep to Smart Watch

Just over a year after its release, Pokemon Sleep’s latest update finally implements Smart Watch functionality. So, now players can use sleep data on their Smart Watch within Pokemon Sleep, avoiding having to either place their phone on the bed or use the Pokemon Go Plus+ device.

The Pokemon Company announced on X, alongside a blog post that goes into further detail, such as which Smart Watch devices will be supported going forward.

So, if you’re hoping to record some snoozes with your Apple Watch, or count some Mareep on Android, here’s everything you need to know:

How do I connect my Smart Watch to Pokemon Sleep?

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep players must use either Apple Health or the Health Connect app to record sleep data, which Pokemon Sleep can then access to use within the game.

Be sure to have the newest version of the game, to allow either the Apple Health or Health Connect app to track your sleep, and also allow Pokemon Sleep to access that data. For more detailed information, see below:

How to connect Pokemon Sleep and an Apple Watch

Pokemon Seep/Dexerto

Pokemon Sleep players hoping to connect the game to an Apple Watch should follow these instructions:

Make sure you are using the latest version of Pokemon Sleep

If you have not finished the tutorial, from within the main lobby, click ‘Pair Device’

If you have finished the tutorial click Settings & More in the main menu, then click ‘Pair Device’

Click on Pair Smartwatch

When asked if you want to link with Apple Health, tap Pair a Device

When prompted by the Health Access setting, click Turn on All to allow Pokemon Sleep to read sleep data

When asked to ‘Select a data source’ click on Pair a Device

You should receive the text ‘You have successfully linked your account with Apple Health’

Tap ok to exit this menu

After you have tracked your sleep, click ‘Sync/Settings’ from the main Pokemon Sleep screen

Next tap ‘Sync Data’

You should see “Sleep Data found in Apple Health” and then tap OK

Then, you should see your sleep data, and press OK

Finally, tap Start Now to begin reading your sleep data

Pokemon Sleep and Apple Watch compatibility

Pokemon Sleep has announced that the following Apple Watch devices are not compatible with Pokemon Sleep:

Apple Watch (1st Generation)

Apple Watch Series 1

Apple Watch Series 2 (All Models)

Every Apple Watch device released after these is compatible with Pokemon Sleep at the time of writing.

How to connect Pokemon Sleep with Galaxy Watch, Google Watch, or FitBit

Pokemon Sleep/Dexerto

Pokemon Sleep players that want to connect the game to Galaxy Watch, Google Watch, or a FitBit, follow these instructions:

Make sure you are using the latest version of the game

If you have not finished the tutorial, from within the main lobby, click ‘Pair Device’

If you have finished the tutorial click Settings & More in the main menu, then click ‘Pair Device’

Click on Pair Smartwatch

When asked if you want to link with Health Connect, tap Pair a Device

When prompted by the Health Connect setting, click ‘Allow All’ to allow Pokemon Sleep to read sleep data

When asked to ‘Select a data source’ click on Pair a Device

You should receive the text ‘You have successfully linked your account with Health Connect’

Tap ok to exit this menu

After you have tracked your sleep, click ‘Sync/Settings’ from the main Pokemon Sleep screen

Next, tap ‘Sync Data’

You should see ‘Sleep Data found in Health Connect’ and then tap OK

Then, you should see your sleep data, and press OK

Finally, tap Start Now to begin reading your sleep data

Pokemon Sleep and Galaxy Watch, Google Watch, and FitBit functionality

Pokemon Sleep is compatible with most modern Galaxy Watch, Google Watch, and FitBit devices, but the following older devices are not compatible with the game:

Samsung Galaxy Fit(e)

Fitbit Classic

Fitbit Ultra

Fitbit One

Fitbit Zip

Fitbit Flex

Fitbit Force

Fitbit Charge

Fitbit Charge HR

Fitbit Surge

Fitbit Alta

Fitbit Ace

Fitbit Ace 2

Fitbit Ace 3

Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Ace LTE

That’s everything you need to get PokemonSleep up and running with a Smart Watch device, we hope you catch some sleep monsters soon.

