Pokemon Sleep is a new application where users can catch Pokemon simply by getting some shut-eye but how many Pokemon are available to obtain on the app? Here are all the confirmed Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep so far.

The latest addition to the ever-expanding Pokemon franchise is Pokemon Sleep, a brand-new sleep tracker developed by Niantic – the team behind the hugely popular Pokemon Go.

This unique experience gives trainers the opportunity to catch new Pokemon simply by resting, and whether you’re in a deep slumber or just taking a quick nap you’ll earn a score that will result in catching a brand new ‘mon when you wake up, and it appears that Shiny Pokemon will be included as well!

Before you begin tracking your sleep with the app, you may be wondering exactly what Pokemon you’ll be able to catch, so here’s a rundown of all the confirmed Pokemon so far.

Niantic There are a handful of Pokemon for users to catch in Pokemon Sleep.

All confirmed Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

A handful of Pokemon have already been confirmed to be available in the app which spans multiple generations so far, including ‘mons from the Kanto, Johto, and Sinnoh regions, and once the game leaves open beta and fully releases there will surely be more additions.

You can find a full rundown of every confirmed Pokemon in the app so far in the table below:

Pokemon Sleep Type Bulbasaur Dozing Ivysaur TBA Venusaur TBA Charmander Snoozing Charmeleon TBA Charizard Snoozing Squitle Slumbering Watortle TBA Blastoise TBA Caterpie TBA Metapod TBA Butterfree TBA Rattata Snoozing Raticate TBA Ekans TBA Arbok TBA Pikachu Snoozing Raichu TBA Jigglypuff Snoozing Wigglytuff TBA Diglett Snoozing Dugtrio TBA Meowth TBA Persian TBA Psyduck TBA Golduck TBA Mankey TBA Primeape TBA Growlithe TBA Arcanine TBA Bellsprout TBA Weepinbell TBA Victreebel TBA Geodude TBA Graveler TBA Golem TBA Slowpoke Snoozing Slowbro TBA Magenemite TBA Magneton TBA Dodou TBA Dodrio TBA Gastly TBA Haunter TBA Gengar TBA Cubone TBA Marowak TBA Kangaskhan TBA Pinsir TBA Ditto TBA Eevee TBA Vaporeon TBA Jolteon TBA Flareon TBA Chikorita TBA Bayleef TBA Meganium TBA Cyndaquil TBA Quilava TBA Typhlosion TBA Ttotodile Slumbering Croconaw TBA Feraligatr TBA Pichu Slumbering Igglybuff TBA Togepi Slumbering Togetic TBA Mareep TBA Flaaffy TBA Ampharos TBA Sudowoodo TBA Espeon TBA Umbreon TBA Slowking TBA Wobbuffet TBA Heracross TBA Houndour TBA Houndoom TBA Larvitar TBA Pupitar TBA Tyranitar TBA Slakoth TBA Vigoroth TBA Slaking TBA Sableye TBA Gulpin TBA Swalot TBA Swablu TBA Altaria TBA Absol TBA Wynaut TBA Spheal TBA Sealeo TBA Walrein TBA Bonsly TBA Riolu TBA Lucario TBA Croagunk TBA Toxicroak TBA Magnezone TBA Togekiss TBA Leafeon TBA Glaceon TBA Sylveon TBA

What are Sleep Types?

Sleep Type is the type of sleep that is required to catch a specific Pokemon. Once you’ve slept, the sleep-tracker will analyze the kind of rest you had and put it into one of three categories: Dozing, Snoozing, or Slumbering.

The kind of Pokemon who visit you when you wake up will depend on the sleep type you have had. We’ve provided all the confirmed sleep types so far in the table above and we’ll be sure to update this page when we have more information.

Those are all the confirmed Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep so far! For more Pokemon content, be sure to check out Pokemon Sleep home page and our Pokemon Go guides below:

