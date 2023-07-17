How to pair Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Sleep & Pokemon Go accounts

Looking to pair your new Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Go? Well here’s exactly how to do it to ensure you can get to reaping those rewards as soon as possible in your game.

The Pokemon Go Plus+ is here, bringing with it a brand new way to play Pokemon Go from spinning Pokestops, catching Pokemon, and even getting rewards while you sleep. Coming in alongside it is Pokemon Sleep, which grants you rewards depending on your quality of sleep.

But how do you pair your Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Sleep, and how do you pair it with Pokemon Go to ensure you actually get those promised rewards? Here’s everything you need to know.

If you’re wondering how you can get your Pokemon Go Plus+ to track your sleep, take a look at our handy guide.

How to pair Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Sleep

The Pokemon Company Pairing these two are so easy you could do it in your sleep.

Thankfully, pairing your Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Sleep is relatively easy, just create a Pokemon Sleep account, which you’ll want as the same account you use for Pokemon Go, and then follow these steps:

Switch on your Pokemon Go Plus+ device. Load up Pokemon Sleep. Click Main Menu. Select Settings and More. Click Pair a Device. The app will scan for Pokemon Go Plus+. If successful, the sleep icon on the main menu will turn into Go Plus+.

How to pair Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Go

Pairing your Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Go is imperative if you want to get those rewards without needing your phone. Follow these steps to pair your Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Go:

Switch on your Pokemon Go Plus+ device. Load up Pokemon Go. Go to Settings. Click Connected Devices and Services. Select Accessory Devices. Press the main button on your Pokemon Go Plus+. Click your device under Available Devices.

There you have it, that’s how to pair your Pokemon Go Plus+ with Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sleep. While connecting all your accounts, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

