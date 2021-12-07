How to catch Druddigon in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Druddigon has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the Dragonspiral Descent event. Here’s how you can catch one, and whether or not Shiny Druddigon is available.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Heritage continues with the Dragonspiral Descent event, giving Trainers the chance to complete a new Collection Challenge and encounter Fire, Electric, and Ice-types in the wild.

The event also celebrates the Unova region, with Legendaries Reshiram and Zekrom appearing in 5-Star Raid Battles, and another Dragon-type from the Black & White generation making its debut: Druddigon!

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find and add Druddigon to your collection, and details about its current Shiny availability.

Advertisement

Contents

How to catch Druddigon in Pokemon Go

There are three main ways to catch Druddigon during the Dragonspiral Descent event:

As a reward for completing specific Field Research tasks.

As a reward for completing the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge.

By defeating it in a 3-Star Raid Battle.

Unlike many other non-Legendary debuts in Pokemon Go, you won’t be able to encounter Druddigon in the wild, so you’ll have to complete one of the above methods in order to add it to your collection.

The quickest way to get a Druddigon is to defeat it in a 3-Star Raid Battle, as you could spend quite a while completing the Collection Challenge or spinning PokeStops to find the correct Field Research task.

If you do decide to battle it, the best counters for Druddigon are strong Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-types. Some great options are Dialga, Garchomp, Dragonite, Mamoswine, Weavile, Glaceon, and Gardevoir.

Advertisement

Can Druddigon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Druddigon is currently available in Pokemon Go, which is a very unusual (but welcome!) occurrence as Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variation.

Read More: All upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokemon Go

As always, the chances of finding a Shiny version will be incredibly low, so you’ll simply have to encounter as many Druddigon as you can during the Dragonspiral Descent event and hope for the best.

Does Druddigon have an evolution?

Druddigon is the only member of its Pokemon family, meaning it cannot evolve in Pokemon Go – or any game, for that matter. This is pretty common for Dragon-types, so that’s not too surprising.

Advertisement

This reduces the appeal of catching them during Dragonspiral Descent, as there’s no need to farm Candy, but it does mean you only need to catch one if you simply want to keep your Pokedex up to date.

Now that you’ve caught your own Druddigon, check out some of our other Pokemon Go tips and guides:

Best attackers and defenders | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid bosses