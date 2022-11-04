Can Dratini be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Dratini Community Day Classic has arrived in Pokemon Go, so one of the biggest questions on trainers’ minds will be whether or not Shiny Dratini is available to encounter in the wild.

Aside from Pikachu and the starter trio, one of the most beloved Pokemon from Gen 1 is Dragonite. This popular Dragon/Flying-type pseudo-Legendary is powerful and adorable, so most players want to add it to their collection.

What’s the only thing better than a Dragonite? A Shiny Dragonite! In order to get one of those, though, you’re first going to need to catch a Shiny Dratini and evolve it. But are they available in Pokemon Go? Let’s find out.

Is there a Shiny Dratini in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Dratini is available in Pokemon Go, which means you can also get your hands on a Shiny Dragonair and Shiny Dragonite when you evolve them.

There’s no real method to increase your chances of finding a Shiny Pokemon, it’s simply a mixture of luck and persistence, but there’s no better time to do this than during a Community Day event when Shiny rates are boosted.

Our best advice is to use an Incense and get exploring. Tap on as many Dratini as you can, and if they’re not Shiny, simply run away and tap on another – don’t waste your time catching non-Shinies if you don’t want them.

Once you’ve caught a Shiny Dratini during the Dratini Community Day Classic event and evolved it into Dragonite, we’ve got a best moveset guide that will help you make the most of this iconic Pokemon.

