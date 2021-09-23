Best Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go, from Charizard to Rayquaza

In a Pokemon Go trainer’s hunt to catch ’em all, their quest will inevitably lead them to search for Shiny Pokemon – some of which look better than others.

Pushing players to get out and go outside, Pokemon Go has had a massive following ever since its mobile release in 2016.

Now that the game has been out for a while, trainers are looking to take their collections to the next level, finding the rarest and most beautiful Pokemon they can. Often, these are Shiny Pokemon.

But, not all Shinies are created equal, some making a minuscule cosmetic change. But with others, you are going to want to do your best to get your hands on.

Here, we’re going to run through our top 10.

Best Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

#10: Shiny Dragonite

Everyone’s favorite lovable dragon goes green in its Shiny form, which is sharply different from Dratini and Dragonair’s.

Dragonite makes the list, in part, due to its rareness and because it didn’t get the standard treatment most other famous dragons get in Pokemon (you’ll see more of those later, we promise) having his own unique look. Keep an eye out for pink Dratini and get your hands on a Shiny Dragonite.

#9: Shiny Mothim

To many, Mothim is a forgettable Pokemon, failing to stand out and slotting in as just another bug buzzing around. But, in its shiny form, it stands out in a crowd.

Almost looking like a Manectric in bug form, Mothim turns an electric blue and yellow, while remaining its usual Bug/Flying type.

You’ll need to get your hands on a shiny Burmy first, then evolve it into Mothim. Burmy’s shiny is a subtle one, though, with only its horn turning blue, so make sure you don’t miss it.

#8: Shiny Politoed

Politeod is one of the funniest designed shinies in Pokemon, because it essentially just trades colors with Poliwrath in its shiny form. Poliwrath turns green, and Politoed a cotton candy-like blue and pink.

Much like Mothim and Burmy, Poliwag has a very subtle shiny form, so don’t get down if you happen to catch one. Save up those candies and make sure you have a King’s Rock on hand to evolve into Politoed.

#7: Shiny Lucario

Evolved from Riolu, Shiny Lucario is its brightest self, turning from its normal blue into a golden yellow.

If you happen upon a shiny Riolu, it will look much the same as its evolved form. And luckily enough, the cost for evolution is a mere 50 candies, lower than many others on this list.

#6: Shiny Obstagoon

This entire evolutionary line received a huge boost with the addition of Galarian forms, and Obstagoon’s Shiny is the pinnacle.

A bit randomly, this line gets a bright, multi-colored shiny set in huge contrast to its monochrome base set. You won’t see anyone complaining, though.

#5: Shiny Gyarados

There isn’t a more quintessential Shiny on this list than Gyarados, the father of all shinies. Gyarados is blood red in Shiny form and is a beauty to look at.

The only problem? It costs a whopping 400 Magikarp candy to evolve it into Gyarados. But, if you happen to catch a yellow, Shiny Magikarp, it would be well worth it to grind for the candies.

#4: Shiny Rayquaza

Boasting a blacked-out Shiny that is every bit as awesome as the Pokemon is, Shiny Rayquaza is one of Pokemon Go’s most popular.

It will be tough to get your hands on one as they appear in limited-time events. However, if you somehow manage to get ahold of a Shiny, it is one you’ll want to show off for sure.

#3: Shiny Charizard

Second in the line of really cool black-colored Shiny dragons is Charizard, the OG dragon. Shiny Charizard, outside of Garydos, might be the most recognizable in the franchise, and deservedly so.

Keep an eye out for slightly brighter Charmanders and Charmeleons, almost a yellow color, if you are looking to snatch a pre-evolution of Charizard and evolve it.

#2: Best Shiny Pokemon runner-up – Shiny Metagross

Perhaps the most underrated Shiny and one of the best in the franchise, Metagross’s silver and gold combo is top class. Some shinies that many tend to love are very much the same, either blacked out or simply dichotomous from their non-shiny companions.

That said, Metagross is something else. It is unique, bold, and just looks so cool. Be on the lookout for Beldum that look very similar to the original, having a subtle shiny form.

#1 Best Shiny Pokemon – Shiny Event Pokemon

It’s hard to leave these out, and hard to beat these, because getting one is so incredibly rare and one-of-a-kind. These shinies, unlike any other, are exclusive to Pokemon Go and can only be obtained through these limited-time events.

For example, the many different versions of Pikachu wearing hats and clothes that have floated around, the Halloween Kanto starters, Stantler with bells, Holiday Delibird, and so on. If you happen to snag one of these, cherish it above all else in Pokemon Go, as you are definitely in the select few in the entire world that will have one.

Honorable Mention: Best Shiny Pokemon – Shiny Greninja

Greninja is not technically available in Pokemon Go just yet. However, it being arguably the best Shiny in the game, it felt necessary to include it here somewhere, even if not in the top 10.

As you can see above, a YouTuber found an exploit that allows for trainers to manipulate a shiny Ditto to appear as a shiny Greninja, giving a first look at what it could look like in-game. Even just from the back, Greninja looks as cool as ever in Shiny form.

So, that’s all of the best-looking Shiny Pokemon on our list! If you have any suggestions or worthy candidates for us to consider for inclusion, tweet us @TrainerINTEL on Twitter.