How to get Shadow Groudon in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The Legendary Groudon is a well-known powerhouse and now that its Shadow form is debuting in Pokemon Go, players might wonder how to catch one. Here’s how to get your hands on Shadow Groudon, and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Groudon is a Ground-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in Gen 3’s Hoenn region, and alongside Kyogre and Rayquaza, they form the Weather Trio.

It was introduced into Pokemon Go back in 2017 and now, thanks to a new Team GO Rocket takeover, its Shadow variation will be available for players to test its power.

So, if you’re wondering how to get Shadow Groudon and whether its Shiny version will be included, here are the answers you’re looking for.

How to get Shadow Groudon in Pokemon Go

Usually, Shadow Pokemon can be obtained through Shadow Raids. However, as Shadow Groudon is making its debut in Pokemon Go and it’s an outstanding Legendary, it will be available only through a Special Research Task during the latest Team GO Rocket takeover.

To get Shadow Groudon, you’ll have to trigger the Special Research available during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event to obtain a Super Rocket Radar that will lead you to chase down and defeat Giovanni.

The Special Research will go live on March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM local time and will remain available until the end of the World of Wonders Season, on June 1, 2024, at 9:59 AM local time.

Can Shadow Groudon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, Shadow Groudon cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go, at least not yet.

As with many other Shadow Pokemon in the game, its Shiny form will likely be added during a future special event once Shadow Groudon returns for Shadow Raids.

We will make sure to update this guide as soon as Shiny Shadow Groudon is available.

That's all you need to know to get Shadow Groudon in Pokemon Go.

